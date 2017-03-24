Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Mar. 24, 2017
- Cunard Line has announced a uniquely beautiful partnership with feature film florist Jenny Tobin, a special guest on Queen Victoria’s Festival of Flowers cruise this June. Tobin, who has created floral arrangements for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Allied as well as international hotels and the British royal family, also made a bespoke bouquet for Cunard to mark the occasion. The striking arrangement includes colored ranunculus (for a splash of exotic color), scented genista flower (for a soft, sweet smell), a single garden rose (for the timeless luxury of Cunard), and umbrella fern (for a little pizazz).
- Uniworld is helping guests snap the perfect Instagram shot by hosting a Floating Photography Workshop aboard two river cruises in Eastern Europe and Italy. Travel photographer Mark Edward Harris, whose work has appeared in Vanity Fair, Conde Nast Traveler, and LIFE, will offer expertise throughout the cruises, which depart June 16 and June 28.
- Holland America Line has renewed its partnership with the Seattle Mariners by sponsoring the baseball team’s “Salute to Those Who Serve” on-field recognition program for men and women serving in the United States military. In addition, each strikeout thrown by a Mariners pitcher will earn a donation to Seattle Children’s Hospital as part of the Holland America Line K’s for Kids program.
- Viking Cruises is rolling out a new Resident Historian program aboard Viking Star, Viking Sea, and Viking Sky this month. These professionals will offer guests deeper insights into the history and culture of destinations, offering a framework for understanding the major forces shaping the cities and countries being visited. Lectures might cover topics as broad as the Roman Empire or Hanseatic League, while roundtables and dinner discussions might cover subjects like the Elgin Marbles or Venetian naval power. Experts will also be available for one-on-one questions during daily office hours.
Photo: Cunard Line