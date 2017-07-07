Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Jul. 7, 2017
- Seabourn is offering a series of unique extended voyages sailing to destinations around the globe through fall 2017. The itineraries range from 18 to 32 days and include two sailings that will feature world-renowned jazz musicians Arturo Sandoval on a 24-day Caribbean & Brazilian Exploration itinerary and John Pizzarelli on an 18-day Panama Canal cruise. Other extended voyages include the Holy Land, South Pacific, Hawaiian Islands, the Great Barrier Reef, and Antarctica.
- Emerald Waterways is ensuring you come home with plenty of new skills and experiences with the expansion of its onboard programming. Sink into meditation with onboard yoga classes aboard the Douro River sailings in Portugal. Learn the art of iPhone photography with travel photographer, Jack Hollingsworth, and dine with celebrity chef, Fabien Morreale, on the Sensations of Southern France sailing.
- The Queen Mary’s 13th annual Art Deco Festival returns to the ship August 19–20, 2017. The two-day festival celebrates the artistic movement that influenced the design of Queen Mary. Day passes start at $25 per person and includes access to Queen Mary, her restaurants, the Observation Bar, Art Deco Lectures, and the Vintage Bazaar. The Art Deco Grand Pass is $229 and includes two-day access to the festival and admission to the Grand Ball, Sunday Tea Dance, all lectures, and the Vintage Bazaar.
Photo: Manny Iriarte/Seabourn