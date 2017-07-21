Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Jul. 21, 2017
- Seabourn announced their exclusive line of bath and body products from Molton Brown will be made available in Molton Brown stores in the UK and online for a limited time. The two scents — Immersive Samphire & Eucalyptus and Inspiring Basil & Vetiver — are normally available as complimentary bath amenities in guest suites aboard Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, Seabourn Quest, and Seabourn Encore.
- Aqua Expeditions is collaborating with Lululemon ambassador and professional fitness trainer Alex Salihin for a unique wellness-focused itinerary on the December 15-19 Aqua Mekong sailing on the Mekong River.
- Coral Expeditions is launching a unique itinerary following the course of the annual Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. The newly refurbished Coral Discoverer sets sail with the yachts of the 73rd international race on December 26, 2017.
- Scenic Eclipse, the upcoming “discovery yacht” from Scenic Cruises, will feature 10 dining alternatives and eight lounges, the line has revealed. Cuisine experiences range from private degustation dining for eight guests at the Chef’s Table to contemporary French food and Champagne at the bar Lumière. The ship is expected to be delivered in August 2018.
- Norwegian Escape will be featured in a one-hour episode of CNBC’s hit reality series The Profit. The show follows serial entrepreneur and investor Marcus Lemonis, who helps save and grow struggling small businesses across the country. The episode will highlight small business Zoe’s Chocolates as they present their product to Norwegian executives in the hopes of securing a deal. The episode airs July 25 at 10p.m. ET/PT on CNBC.
Photo: Seabourn