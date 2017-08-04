Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Aug. 4, 2017
- Holland America Line is expanding its presence in the Panama Canal, with eight ships visiting the region on 19 cruises through spring 2018. As well as full transits, ms Zuiderdam offers two Southern Caribbean itineraries with a partial canal transit.
- Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic has partnered with the well-being brand exhale to offer transformative experiences in the Sea of Cortez. Base Camp Baja voyages will feature opportunities like stand-up paddleboard yoga and mindfulness hikes as well as hour-long neck-and-shoulder massages before evening cocktails.
- For its Second Annual Transatlantic Fashion Week Crossing, luxury line Cunard will welome six students from the Parson’s School of Design aboard Queen Mary 2. The new designers will show off their latest looks on a runway show for guests on the week-long voyage departing Southampton on August 31, 2017. The six students were selected after submitting their collections to the fashion experts who will be joining the voyage.
- Award-winning pop songwriter Nick Jonas will be performing aboard two Carnival ships docked in Nassau as part of the Carnival LIVE concert series this fall. The high-energy performer will be on Carnival Victory on November 17 and Carnival Liberty on November 18. Tickets start at $75 for general admission.
- Carnival Cruises also rang in August as National Ice Cream Month with a FunDay Sundae event that raised $20,000 to support Charleston’s Connie Maxwell Children’s Home. The sweet celebration was attended by 40 children from the Children’s Home, who got to enjoy ice cream, water park, lunch, and a magic show aboard Carnival Ecstasy.
- Crystal River Cruises has welcomed Crystal Bach to its fleet of luxury river ships. The first of four Rhine-class vessels will sail the Rhine and Moselle rivers on trips between Frankfurt and Amsterdam, and Amsterdam and Basel.
- Exploration-travel operator Hurtigruten has released new itineraries for 2018, including 6-day Northern Lights cruises between Bergen and Tromsø, 13-day Coastal Gems of America trips from Miami to Halifax, and a wilderness-focused 17-day Southern Hemisphere Adventure to Antarctica.