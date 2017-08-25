Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Aug. 25, 2017
- Holland America Line is showing their hometown pride by sponsoring Seattle golfer Landon Jackson at the Boeing Classic. Jackson, the first African-American pro at Pebble Beach Golf Links, hopes the tournament will lead to a spot on the 2018 PGA TOUR Champions’ tour.
- Azamara Club Cruises, known for their Destination Immersion programming, has introduced a new breakfast menu with a uniquely international twist. Guests can now start their day with dishes like Japanese zucchini noodle bowl with fried egg, Asian chicken and rice congee with ginger and scallion, Arabic shakshuka with hummus and olives, and Mediterranean ratatouille toast with scrambled eggs and basil.
- Seabourn has brought two key professionals aboard their upcoming ship, Seabourn Ovation. Austria-born Helmut Huber will serve as hotel director, overseeing housekeeping and food and beverage services. Stig Betten, from a long line of sailors from Surnadal, Norway, has been named captain of the ultra-luxury vessel.
Photo: Holland America Line