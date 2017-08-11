Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Aug. 11, 2017
Posted on August 11, 2017
- River cruise line AmaWaterways has announced the godmother for its upcoming ship, AmaLea. Travel industry leader Filomena Andre will christen the 154-guest vessel during a ceremony in Vilshofen, Germany, in May 2018. AmaLea will sail six Tulip Time cruises from Amsterdam before hosting 7-night cruises on the Danube between Vilshofen and Budapest.
- Guests on the November 29, 2017, O, The OprahMagazine Adventure of Your Life Cruise on Holland America Line’s ms Koningsdam will be joined by SuperSoul 100 members and thought leaders including clinical psychologist, best-selling author, and international speaker Dr. Shefali Tsabary and author, speaker, and life coach Tim Storey. O, The Oprah Magazine books editor Leigh Haber also will be on the 11-day Caribbean cruise leading O’s Reading Room, a book club discussing a book to be named in advance of the sailing.
- Azamara Club Cruises announced new 2018 and 2019 Cuba itineraries that range from 4 to 14 nights and visit diverse Cuban ports including Cienfuegos, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With longer stays in port, new onboard Cuban-themed programming, and two overnights in Havana, guests can also expect an exclusive and bespoke AzAmazing Evenings event on select sailings, new locally inspired shore excursions, as well as a taste of Cuba on board.
- Following a recent redesign of two of its France-based Space Ships (Scenic Diamond and Scenic Sapphire), Scenic is now the first and only river cruise line to offer therapeutic salt lounges. The three-station salt lounges offer a non-invasive way to feel energized and healthier while relaxing. The humidity and temperature-controlled rooms are handcrafted from salt bricks and create a micro-climate of a natural salt mine. Three inclined lounge chairs are separated by light curtains for privacy, and low-level lighting and calming music promotes the natural relaxing effects of the salt.
- Oceania Cruises unveiled its latest epicurean experience, La Cuisine Bourgeoise, by Jacques Pépin. An elegant seven-course affair, La Cuisine Bourgeoise is rooted in fresh, seasonal ingredients, time-honored flavors, and celebrations and rituals of sharing a meal with friends and family. The dining experience features many classic dishes that the line’s executive culinary director, Master Chef Jacques Pépin, has enjoyed over the years. La Cuisine Bourgeoise is now available aboard Marina and Riviera in the intimate La Reserve by Wine Spectator venue. It’s limited to only 24 guests and reservations are required. Click here to learn more about La Cuisine Bourgeoise from Jacques Pépin himself.
- Windstar Cruises has announced its return to Asia in fall 2018, which adds to Star Legend’s 18 different itineraries spanning 7 to 34 days in Asia for 2017 and 2018. Also announced as part of the Asia itinerary highlights is the line’s 2018 President’s Cruise, which will depart January 16, 2018, from Singapore to Hong Kong and feature 14 days of the best of the Philippines and Borneo with the line’s president, John Delaney, and Star Legend godmother and travel professional, Gloria Bohan.
