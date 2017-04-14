Porthole Cruise News Briefs – Apr. 14, 2017
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises has become the first North American luxury line to visit Cuba. Seven Seas Mariner docked in Havana on April 12, 2017, allowing 700 guests (including line president and CEO Frank Del Rio) to explore the city in an overnight stay.
- Princess Cruises has transformed the specialty restaurant Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria with a new design and new menu composed with the help of acclaimed chef Angelo Auriana. New treats from the longtime favorite include antipasti and handmade pasta – made with Old World grains like buckwheat and durum, and some infused with herbs. The updated menu premieres this month aboard Caribbean Princess and Grand Princess, with the rest of the fleet to follow.
- American Cruise Lines’ new coastal ship, American Constellation, has left the shipyard ready to cruise ahead of schedule. Two new Chesapeake Bay cruises were added to her inaugural season, departing on May 6 and May 13 – and both have sold out.
- Passengers in Seattle’s cruise port will be able to check their bags and get airline boarding passes on board without any extra cost. The Port of Seattle is offering the Cruise Luggage Valet Program as a complimentary service to encourage visitors to check out the city before flying home.
Photos: Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Port of Seattle