Pack These Vitamins for a Healthy Cruise Vacation

Your bags are all packed, your embarkation documents are all ready to go, you’ve arranged accommodations for your pets, yet you might be forgetting one crucial element to a happy and healthy cruise vacation: vitamins.

Have you ever found yourself out to sea wishing you had brought along the basic vitamins that maintain your overall health during vacation and endless buffets of delectable food? Well, fret no more! Packing these vitamins along with your other essentials will surely keep your skin, bones, and optimal wellness intact.

The idea is to know what activities you plan to partake in, how much sun you want your body to absorb, and whether or not you’ve been following a vitamin regimen up until the moment you set out to sea. Taking a cruise vacation is one of life’s glorious trips, a chance to experience the world from an entirely new perspective, thus caring for your health during the week or two you’re away adds not only to the enjoyment, but shores up your immune system to reap the benefits of relaxation and joy.

Which vitamins are considered essential?

While there might be a host of supplements to take prior to your cruise, it’s also key to factor in your age, your health history, your primary bodily concerns, and the convenience if you’re not obtaining these nutrients through daily dietary habits. You certainly don’t want to be THAT person who overpacks and overwhelms fellow passengers with a bevy of pills in lieu of fabulous meals.

Following are simple and essential vitamins to place into airtight pill boxes or small baggies that you can tote along easily and take routinely:

Vitamin D3 – Yes, you’ll be getting vast amounts of sun on the ship, however this crucial fat soluble vitamin helps the absorption of calcium, which ultimately keeps your bones and joints strong. A necessity for anyone who doesn’t want to overindulge with sun exposure. Consider taking the minimum amount of 2000 IU’s.

– Yes, you’ll be getting vast amounts of sun on the ship, however this crucial fat soluble vitamin helps the absorption of calcium, which ultimately keeps your bones and joints strong. A necessity for anyone who doesn’t want to overindulge with sun exposure. Consider taking the minimum amount of 2000 IU’s. Vitamin C – A water soluble vitamin that keeps your immune system free of colds, inflammation, excessive bruising, and is necessary for the growth, development, and repair of all tissues.

– A water soluble vitamin that keeps your immune system free of colds, inflammation, excessive bruising, and is necessary for the growth, development, and repair of all tissues. Vitamin B-complex – Whether you plan to imbibe alcoholic beverages or not, a vitamin B-complex helps alleviate hangovers, increases your energy, and keeps your appetite healthy.

– Whether you plan to imbibe alcoholic beverages or not, a vitamin B-complex helps alleviate hangovers, increases your energy, and keeps your appetite healthy. Calcium – Continue to build strong bones in order to maintain positive and healthy exercising on the ship.

– Continue to build strong bones in order to maintain positive and healthy exercising on the ship. Magnesium – This vital mineral helps with insomnia, migraine headaches, calcium absorption, and healthy digestion. It also benefits your heart, therefore while out to sea, it’s a good idea to ensure you can keep up with your fellow travelers.

– This vital mineral helps with insomnia, migraine headaches, calcium absorption, and healthy digestion. It also benefits your heart, therefore while out to sea, it’s a good idea to ensure you can keep up with your fellow travelers. Probiotics – Enough can’t be said about taking probiotics on a daily basis. Even if the ship offers bountiful yogurt varieties, adding a probiotic supplement to your daily routine will aid in your sleep, your gut health, and your digestion.

Supplementation can all be safely stowed away and adhered to regularly. Why not increase your health while out to sea?

Vitamins to the rescue!

Gerry Ellen is a published author of three books, a freelance creative writer for several publications, a marketing copywriter, and a wellness entrepreneur. When she’s not out adventuring with her pup and guru, Scout, she’s writing new stories about life and travel on her antique typewriter.