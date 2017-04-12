Oceania Cruises Rolls Out Vegan Menus and Raw Juice and Smoothie Bars

Cruise News – Apr. 12, 2017

Oceania Cruises announced th e debut of its expansive vegan menu as well as the only cold-pressed raw juice and vegan smoothie bars at sea. The juice and smoothie bars are currently available aboard Marina and Riviera and the vegan menus are available fleetwide on Oceania’s six ships: Regatta, Insignia, Nautica, Marina, Riviera, and Sirena. These dishes are in addition to the line’s already comprehensive selection of vegetarian, gluten-free, and kosher meals.

The vegan menus will be featured in the Grand Dining Room at breakfast, lunch, and dinner, including a total of more than 250 dishes including appetizers, soups, salads, entrees, and desserts. At breakfast, guests will have a choice of five different dishes and four sides to choose from. At lunch, guests can indulge in soups, salads, pasta dishes, and desserts. And at dinner, guests can savor an ever-changing five-course meal.

The Raw Juice and Smoothie Bar is located on the pool deck, adjacent to Waves Grill, and serves raw, cold-pressed juices and vegan smoothies from 7 to 11 a.m. Choices include the Rise & Shine juice, Coco Island juice, Tropical Green smoothie, Sweet Green juice, Yellow Sunshine smoothie, Cacao Joy smoothie, Cold Brew latte, Acai Berry bowl, and Chia Cashew Yogurt bowl.

Photos: Oceania Cruises