Construction Begins on Carnival Celebration
Construction Begins on Carnival Celebration

Evan Gove - January 13, 2021
Evan Gove
January 14, 2021

Oceania Cruises Announces 180-Day World Voyage

Photo: Oceania Cruises/Facebook

In Jules Verne’s epic adventure story, it takes protagonist Phileas Fogg 80 days to circumnavigate the globe. Oceania Cruises wants to take cruisers on a similarly epic journey, though a much slower pace. In a press release today, the cruise line announced a 2023 Around the World in 180 Days cruise that takes guests on the adventure of a lifetime. 

Leaving from San Francisco on January 15, 2023, the 684-passenger Insignia will visit 96 fascinating ports across 33 countries and four continents. Oceania Cruises is curating an in-depth and immersive experience with multi-day stays in 20 ports of call from South America to Africa to Asia and Alaska as well as the unique opportunity to visit Antarctica with three full days cruising in Admiralty Bay, Paradise Bay, and Half Moon Island. 

 “We now know how irreplaceable these experiences are and cherish the privilege of travel more than ever,” stated Bob Binder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceania Cruises. “Travel connects us through shared experiences, creates lifelong bonds, and enriches us in ways we never would have imagined. That was the mindset that guided us in crafting this epic around the world voyage for our guests.”

Oceania Cruises

A penthouse suite on board Oceania Insignia | Photo: Oceania Cruises

Featured on the itinerary are 61 UNESCO World Heritage sites like Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay, the temples of Kyoto, Japan and the Elephanta Caves of Mumbai. 

According to Oceania Cruises, the details of the trip are: 

  • Continents visited: 4
  • Countries visited: 33
  • Time zones crossed: 24
  • Islands visited: 27
  • Ports visited: 96
  • UNESCO World Heritage sites: 61
  • Overnight stays (including two-night stays): 20
  • Oceans cruised: 3
  • Seas cruised: 14
  • Number of times equator crossed: 4
  • Largest population: Tokyo, Japan
  • Smallest population: Puerto Chacabuco, Chile

When they book, guests have the option to choose between 64 free shore excursions, a free beverage package or $6,400 in shipboard credit to use throughout the journey. Guests will also receive Oceania’s Exclusive Prestige Package which offers a number of perks and amenities like free first-class roundtrip airfare, free internet, free pre-paid gratuities and laundry services included. 

Evan Gove
Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. You can also catch him as a guest on the YouTube series Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise's social media accounts.

Construction Begins on Carnival Celebration

Evan Gove - January 13, 2021

