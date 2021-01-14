Oceania Cruises Announces 180-Day World Voyage

In Jules Verne’s epic adventure story, it takes protagonist Phileas Fogg 80 days to circumnavigate the globe. Oceania Cruises wants to take cruisers on a similarly epic journey, though a much slower pace. In a press release today, the cruise line announced a 2023 Around the World in 180 Days cruise that takes guests on the adventure of a lifetime.

Leaving from San Francisco on January 15, 2023, the 684-passenger Insignia will visit 96 fascinating ports across 33 countries and four continents. Oceania Cruises is curating an in-depth and immersive experience with multi-day stays in 20 ports of call from South America to Africa to Asia and Alaska as well as the unique opportunity to visit Antarctica with three full days cruising in Admiralty Bay, Paradise Bay, and Half Moon Island.

“We now know how irreplaceable these experiences are and cherish the privilege of travel more than ever,” stated Bob Binder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceania Cruises. “Travel connects us through shared experiences, creates lifelong bonds, and enriches us in ways we never would have imagined. That was the mindset that guided us in crafting this epic around the world voyage for our guests.”

Featured on the itinerary are 61 UNESCO World Heritage sites like Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay, the temples of Kyoto, Japan and the Elephanta Caves of Mumbai.

According to Oceania Cruises, the details of the trip are:

Continents visited: 4

Countries visited: 33

Time zones crossed: 24

Islands visited: 27

Ports visited: 96

UNESCO World Heritage sites: 61

Overnight stays (including two-night stays): 20

Oceans cruised: 3

Seas cruised: 14

Number of times equator crossed: 4

Largest population: Tokyo, Japan

Smallest population: Puerto Chacabuco, Chile

When they book, guests have the option to choose between 64 free shore excursions, a free beverage package or $6,400 in shipboard credit to use throughout the journey. Guests will also receive Oceania’s Exclusive Prestige Package which offers a number of perks and amenities like free first-class roundtrip airfare, free internet, free pre-paid gratuities and laundry services included.