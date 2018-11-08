SEARCH

Cruise Deal of the Week – November 9, 2018
Cruise Deal of the Week – November 9, 2018

Porthole Cruise Magazine - November 9, 2018
457 Views
November 8, 2018

Ocean Cay Enters Final Phase of Construction

Construction on Ocean Cay Nears Completion | Porthole Cruise Ocean Cay

MSC Cruises’ private island is another step closer to completion. The first trees were planted on Ocean Cay this week, what was a sand extraction site, in preparation of the island’s opening next year. MSC Cruises is in the process of creating a sea bed around the island, which will soon be populated with vibrant marine life.

Ocean Cay’s Transformation

The island’s clean-up process was quite expansive, with over 500 tons of industrial waste and scrap metal removed. Sustainability is a big concern for MSC, who worked with the goal of creating a protected paradise and restoring the natural coral around the island. The cruise line worked closely with Bahamian environmental experts, environmental auditors and other entities to ensure the best environmental practices were followed during construction. Plans are also underway for a marine laboratory to be situated on Ocean Cay, which will research climate change-resistant coral in hopes of providing insights to similar island habitats.

Ocean Cay

Pierfrancesco Vago and Gianluca Suprani planting the first trees on Ocean Cay | MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago had a chance to visit the island and view it’s progress.

“It was a very special moment to be on the island together with the team that has been working non-stop on this incredible project to see how our vision is starting to take shape. Words cannot convey the unbelievable natural beauty of our island, and it is only when you have stood there for yourself, surrounded by nothing but beautiful ocean with nothing else on the horizon, that you can really understand what we are accomplishing here” he said. “I can’t wait to welcome in one year’s time our first guests to this truly magical place, a one-of-a-kind island experience that will set new standards for a private island experience in the Caribbean.”

Grand Plans for Ocean Cay

In order to create the lush, tropical paradise guests are expecting, adding 75,000 native shrubs and plants is in the works including more than 60 types of indigenous Caribbean trees, grasses, flowers and shrubs. Work on over 100 environmentally-friendly structures will also begin soon, which will include bars and restaurants as well as housing for employees and staff who will live on the island.

Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve will open November 2019 with four MSC Cruises ships calling at the island on different days. More information about the guest experience will be revealed in the coming months.

