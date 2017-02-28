Norwegian Pearl Emerges with Shipwide Enhancements

Cruise News – Feb. 28, 2017

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Pearl has returned to her seasonal homeport of Miami following a two-week dry dock where every stateroom and many of the ship’s public areas were revitalized to provide a fresh modern look. The ship’s extensive renovation is a part of The Norwegian Edge™, the line’s investment program that sets a high standard of excellence for the Norwegian brand and encompasses the entire guest experience.

Every one of Norwegian Pearl’s 1,197 staterooms was touched in this dry dock modernization. All accommodations received a completely refreshed look with cool blue hues reminiscent of the calming ocean with silver and turquoise accents. Each stateroom features new furniture, new carpeting, new headboards, new televisions as well as the addition of USB outlets where guests can charge their handheld devices. Across the ship, more than 2,200 pieces of artwork were installed in staterooms, Cagney’s Restaurant, and The Haven.

Guests will also notice a completely refurbished Haven Courtyard with new finishes on the decks, pool, and hot tubs as well as new furniture and additional cabanas. The Haven’s suites and villas also received extensive modernizations with new wall paper, new furniture, new finishes on the ceilings and balconies, new carpets, new drapery, and artwork.

Other updated areas include Cagney’s Steakhouse, Moderno Churrascaria, O’Sheehan’s Bar & Grill, the pool deck, the Great Outdoors bar, and Sky High bar.

Norwegian Pearl is currently sailing from Miami through April, offering round-trip sailings through the Panama Canal and itineraries to the Western Caribbean. In the summer months, she will sail 7-day Alaska cruises from Seattle.

Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line