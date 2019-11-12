Variety is a great word to describe the dining options on board Norwegian Encore. The ship features restaurants with cuisine from all over the world in beautiful dining rooms and with incredible views.

The newest restaurant on board is Onda by Sarpetta, a traditional Italian eatery with a focus on modern cuisine. Scarpetta is a well-known restaurant with locations in New York, Miami, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, London, and more. Seafood is obviously prominent on the menu, both raw and prepared, but don’t pass on traditional favorites like Spaghetti Tomato & Basil and a glass of wine from the extensive list.

Anyone that’s cruised with Norwegian will know of Cagney’s, the line’s classic American steakhouse. Choice cuts of aged beef marbled to perfection is what you’ll find when you dine at Cagney’s. From ribeyes and New York strips to T-bones and filet mignon, quality and experience are a primary focus at this steakhouse.

Like most modern cruise ships, Norwegian Encore features a traditional Japanese Hibachi grill known as Teppanyaki. It’s half performance, half fantastic meal, so bring the whole family to enjoy it. Along with Teppanyaki, the ship also features Food Republic, an Asian fusion restaurant serving up bites from Korea, China, Japan, and more.

Other speciality restaurants include Los Lobos, a Mexican restaurant perfect for fresh guacamole and a margarita; Le Bistro, a romantic French restaurant; Ocean Blue, a fresh seafood restaurant; and American Diner.