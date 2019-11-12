fbpx

Sip Your Way Through Miami’s Marvelous Cocktails
Cruise Shopping
Porthole Cruise Magazine - November 12, 2019

Norwegian Encore

The fourth of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Breakaway Plus Class of ships, Norwegian Encore is a ship tailor-made for the moments which make your vacation a memorable one.

Feet
Decks
Launched
Guests

Overview

An incredible mix of advanced technology and luxury amenities, this state-of-the-art ship features colorful hull art and a focus on high-end cuisine. There are familiar features, like The Haven by Norwegian, and some never before seen features which could set the standard for new ships moving forward.

Read Porthole Cruise Magazine’s review of Norwegian Encore below!

Porthole Cruise Magazine Overall Rating
4.6/5

Our ship ratings are compiled by cruise and travel experts with firsthand knowledge of each ship.

Variety is a great word to describe the dining options on board Norwegian Encore. The ship features restaurants with cuisine from all over the world in beautiful dining rooms and with incredible views.

The newest restaurant on board is Onda by Sarpetta, a traditional Italian eatery with a focus on modern cuisine. Scarpetta is a well-known restaurant with locations in New York, Miami, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, London, and more. Seafood is obviously prominent on the menu, both raw and prepared, but don’t pass on traditional favorites like Spaghetti Tomato & Basil and a glass of wine from the extensive list.

Anyone that’s cruised with Norwegian will know of Cagney’s, the line’s classic American steakhouse. Choice cuts of aged beef marbled to perfection is what you’ll find when you dine at Cagney’s. From ribeyes and New York strips to T-bones and filet mignon, quality and experience are a primary focus at this steakhouse.

Like most modern cruise ships, Norwegian Encore features a traditional Japanese Hibachi grill known as Teppanyaki. It’s half performance, half fantastic meal, so bring the whole family to enjoy it. Along with Teppanyaki, the ship also features Food Republic, an Asian fusion restaurant serving up bites from Korea, China, Japan, and more.

Other speciality restaurants include Los Lobos, a Mexican restaurant perfect for fresh guacamole and a margarita; Le Bistro, a romantic French restaurant; Ocean Blue, a fresh seafood restaurant; and American Diner.

Norwegian Cruise Line made history with their last ship, putting the first go-kart track at sea on the top deck. Norwegian Encore is continuing the need for speed with a track that measures 1,100 feet and more room to cut the corner and win the race! Rooting for someone special? Spectators are encouraged to watch and cheer their favorite racer on to the finish.

Speedy go-karts aren’t the only new technology on board Norwegian Encore. The ship also features a hybrid virtual reality laser tag course set in the lost city of Atlantis. Battle sea monsters and uncover hidden treasures as you make your way through the arena. It’s a new technology sure to be found on plenty of new ships going forward. The Galaxy Pavilion is another virtual reality simulation where guests take on escape rooms and puzzles—all in a virtual world.

The Main Pool and Aqua Park is sure to be a hit with the whole family. It features two multi-story water slides, a splash academy zone for kids and, of course, plenty of loungers in which to enjoy the day. Along with the Splash Academy, there are places designed for little kids and teens as well. Guppies is a play program for parents and babies, and Entourage is the teen center with movies, music, video games, dance parties, and more.

The spa services and fitness center are much like you’ll find on other Norwegian Cruise Line ships. The spa features all the services you’d likely find at a spa back home along with a salt room and snow room. The Fitness Center includes RYDE cycling classes, Pure Form Pilates, yoga, meditation, and plenty of state of the art exercise equipment.

Norwegian Encore features a wide variety of stateroom options from clean and comfortable interior staterooms to the ultra-deluxe accommodations and perks of The Haven. Guests staying in The Haven are in for a real treat. Located away from other guests at the top of the ship, The Haven includes 24-hour butler service, a private sundeck, and only the best furniture, linens and bath products. Each Haven suite features a private balcony and access to The Haven Restaurant and The Haven Lounge, strictly off limits to passengers not staying in The Haven suites.

Spa, Spa Mini-Suite, and Spa Balcony staterooms are more  luxury options on board Norwegian Encore that offer quick and easy access to the spa and fitness centers. These aren’t your average staterooms, and the amenities and accommodations found in each are top of the line.

Balcony, Oceanview, and Interior Staterooms are designed with comfort in mind. There are multiple tiers of each stateroom type depending on your needs. Some balcony staterooms open up to the one next door so the whole family can feel like they’re staying together.

One feature found on board Norwegian Encore is something solo cruisers will love. Studio rooms can be found in a private area of the ship made just for solo passengers. A solo cruiser lounge is the perfect place to meet your fellow passengers and enjoy cruising on your terms.

Entertainment is a large part of any cruise vacation and Norwegian Encore takes some of the best of Broadway and brings it to the high seas. Shows like Kinky Boots, The Choir of Man and Happy Hour Prohibition: The Musical (16+ in age only) are sure to delight guests with their choreography, singing, and flair!

The ship also features live comedy shows, dance parties and live music in the various bars and lounges. The Waterfront is a great place to find fun in the evenings thanks to a number of watering holes like Sugarcane Mojito Bar, The Cellars wine bar, or Vibe Beach Club, where cruisers can enjoy frozen libations

