Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Additional Cruise Ship Restarts and Deployments

One of the biggest names in cruising has announced a host of new ship restarts and deployments across their multiple cruise brands. Norwegian Cruise Line and sister brand Oceania Cruises are starting the process of getting back to normal later this summer with the announcement of new cruise itineraries all over the world, including America.

In a press release today, NCL announced the following ships would return to service starting late fall and early winter 2021 into 2022: Norwegian Breakaway, Encore, Escape, Pearl, Jewel, Sun, Spirit and Norwegian’s Pride of America in Hawaii.

“When we first welcome our guests aboard Norwegian Jade this July, it will be exactly 500 days since our ships last sailed,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “I am so happy that we’re finally getting back to what we love the most, and I’m very proud that we continue to redeploy our fleet methodically. We always said we wouldn’t rush to sail again, but that we’d get back to it when we felt we could do so safely while maintaining our incomparable guest experience. Our efforts to resume cruising safely will continue to be slow and steady, guided by the science-backed protocols of our SailSAFE™ health and safety program and in collaboration with our destination partners as well as with a variety of governing bodies. We cannot wait to see our guests rediscover the world and make memories with their loved ones again.”

Below find the complete schedule released by the cruise line:

Norwegian Joy will cruise from Miami beginning Oct. 19, 2021 with five to 11-day Caribbean voyages.

Norwegian Breakaway will cruise seven-day itineraries to Bermuda from New York beginning Oct. 24, 2021.

Pride of America will offer seven-day Hawaii inter-island voyages from Honolulu beginning Nov. 6, 2021.

Norwegian Bliss will cruise from Los Angeles for seven-day Mexican Riviera voyages beginning Nov. 7, 2021.

Norwegian Encore will offer seven-night itineraries from Miami to the Caribbean beginning Nov. 14, 2021.

Beginning Nov. 20, 2021, Norwegian Escape will cruise for the first time from Orlando (Port Canaveral), Fla., offering seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean.

Norwegian Pearl will sail from Miami offering Panama Canal, Bahamas and Caribbean cruises beginning Dec. 23, 2021.

Beginning Jan. 20, 2022, Norwegian Jewel will be the first ship in the fleet to offer roundtrip Panama Canal cruises from Panama City (Colón and Fuerte Amador).

Norwegian Sun will sail for the first time in Asia beginning Jan. 28, 2022, offering a five-day Japan itinerary from Hong Kong, before sailing a variety of 11-day cruises from Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok.

Norwegian Spirit will cruise 12-day Australia and New Zealand voyages from Sydney, and Auckland, New Zealand beginning Feb. 9, 2022.

Oceania Cruises To Resume Operation in October

Oceania Cruises is a luxury sub-brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and they are also preparing for a resumption of operation starting this fall. The cruise brand hasn’t been operational since March 2020 when the pandemic first began.

The restart schedule released by the cruise line appears below:

Riviera will resume its previously published voyage schedules beginning from Istanbul on October 18, 2021 and sail a series of Mediterranean voyages prior to beginning a winter 2021-2022 series of Caribbean voyages from Miami.

Insignia will resume sailings with the December 21, 2021 Panama Canal voyage from Miami prior to embarking on a sold-out 180-day Around the World cruise from Los Angeles to New York.