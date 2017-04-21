Norwegian Bliss to Feature “Jersey Boys” Musical Plus Original Shows

Cruise News – April 21, 2017

Norwegian Cruise Line has revealed the entertainment programming for its upcoming Norwegian Bliss, the line’s 16th ship, which debuts in 2018.

Headlining in the Bliss Theater will be the 2006 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, Jersey Boys. The show goes behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, and follows four blue-collar kids working their way from the streets of Newark to the heights of stardom.

Jersey Boys features all of their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “Working My Way Back To You.” The show will hit the high seas for the first time after 11 record-breaking years on Broadway.

In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line is currently developing an exclusive original musical theater show created and produced specifically for Norwegian Bliss. The new show will be a Cuban-inspired Broadway-style musical created by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Warren Carlyle, featuring electrifying dance, colorful pageantry, and sensational sounds developed by some of the most sought-after names on Broadway today.

The new show will also feature costumes by famed Cuban-American fashion icon Isabel Toledo, whose diverse design eye has made her a coveted name in high-end couture, mainstream fashion, and Broadway costume design. More details on this new show will be shared this fall.

In another new concept exclusive to Norwegian Bliss, the Alibi is a reimagined comedy and nightclub space that will feature sets from today’s most popular stand-up comedians, and then transform to a chic nightclub late in the evening. Alibi will feature two comedy performances six nights a week, offering both family-friendly and mature comedy shows.

Norwegian Bliss ’ guests will also have the opportunity to travel back in time to January 16, 1919 — the eve of the Prohibition era — with the new show, Happy Hour Prohibition – The Musical. Created by Broadway sensations Holly-Anne Palmer, Liz Muller, and Collin Simon the show will hit the high seas after nearly two years in New Orleans and New York City. Guests will join the talented cast in Miss Lulu’s infamous New Orleans speakeasy, Mahogany Hall, as they entertain with tales of bootleggers and intoxicating choreography and the era’s most famous tunes.

During the one-hour performance, guests will savor their own Prohibition era specialty cocktails, each with a modern twist. The show will be performed on select evenings as a happy hour pre-dinner show and once each cruise as a late night adults-only show in the Alibi Comedy and Nightclub.

The extremely popular rock and roll venue The Cavern Club will also be featured aboard Norwegian Bliss. The Cavern Club is inspired by the Liverpool club where the Beatles performed frequently in the 1960s. The lounge brings rock and roll to life with nightly live performances and a Beatles cover band singing hits like “Penny Lane,” “Yellow Submarine,” and more.

The 4,000-guest Norwegian Bliss is scheduled for delivery in spring 2018. The third ship in the line’s Breakaway-Plus class, Norwegian Bliss will be the first cruise ship custom-built for cruising Alaska. During her inaugural summer season, Norwegian Bliss will sail weekly 7-day Alaska cruises from Seattle and calling on Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, and Victoria, along with scenic glacier cruising. Norwegian Bliss will sail her inaugural winter season beginning in November 2018, sailing 7-day Eastern Caribbean cruises from PortMiami, featuring calls in St. Thomas, Tortola, and Nassau.

Photos: Norwegian Cruise Line

