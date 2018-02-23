SEARCH

Our Three Favorite Ferry Rides in Sydney, Australia
Destinations
Our Three Favorite Ferry Rides in Sydney, Australia

February 23, 2018
254 Views
February 23, 2018

News Briefs: Carnival ships return to Havana and San Juan, and more…

People dine at La Divina Pastora in Havana, Cuba, with the Carnival Paradise in the distance.

Briefs – Feb. 23, 2018

  • Carnival Paradise will spend a month in dry dock in Freeport, adding a water park, 38 new cabins, 98 balconies to existing staterooms, and food and beverage outlets like Guy’s Burger Joint, RedFrog Rum Bar, BlueIguana Cantina, and more. The ship will return to 4- to 8-day cruises from Tampa to Cozumel or Havana on March 26, 2018.
  • In other Carnival news, Carnival Fascination has emerged from dry dock and returned to San Juan, resuming her year-round schedule of 7-day cruises to St. Lucia, Barbados, St. Kitts, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. The multi-million-dollar upgrade included new restaurants and the Alchemy Bar.
  • Holland America Line is taking their partnership with O, The Oprah Magazine one step further by introducing O’s Reading Room to all 14 ships in the fleet. By May 2018, any guest will be able to read the latest book club selection and participate in discussions on board. The first novel to go fleetwide is An American Marriage by Tayari Jones.

Photo: Andy Newman/Carnival Cruise Line

