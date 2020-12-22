New Costa Firenze Delivered By Fincantieri

When cruise does come back, at least we’ll have some brand new ships to enjoy! Costa Cruises officially took delivery of their newest ship Costa Firenze from Fincantieri’s Marghera shipyard in Italy. The 135,500 ton ship was inspired by the Florentine Renaissance and features interior design celebrating the Tuscan city of Florence, a cradle of Renaissance art and culture. The ship is the fourth of seven newbuilds to be delivered for the Costa Group by 2023, for a total cost of more than 6 billion euros.

“The handover of the new Costa Firenze is a sign of hope and restart for the whole cruise and tourism ecosystems. This ship represents the most tangible evidence of the will of our group to restart. Our hope is that people will soon be able to travel again and that more ships will set sail and contribute to the revitalization of tourism in Italy, Europe and globally,” stated Michael Thamm, group CEO of Costa Group and Carnival Asia. “Looking beyond the pandemic, Costa’s goal is to design the future of sustainable and zero emission cruising and we hope that our long-lasting partnership with Fincantieri can bring our companies to work together on a roadmap that can lead to this ambitious yet essential objective.”

“Costa Firenze is a superb ambassador of Italian style, bringing a distinctive Italian taste for beauty to the seas around the world, from Europe to Asia,” said Mario Zanetti, chief commercial officer of Costa Cruises and president of Costa Group Asia. “The concept of the Costa Firenze is inspired by an iconic city, which represents Italian art, taste and refinement in the world’s collective imagination. We have designed this ship to offer our guests a unique experience, especially for the family target, with a specific offer of entertainment and services.”

Costa Cruise has 14 ships in the fleet, 11 of which were built by Fincantieri. As an Italian cruise line, it was important for Costa to provide a significant contribution to the Italian economy, including jobs for thousands of employees in the shipyards and external companies.

“Costa Firenze is the third cruise ship we have delivered since September and we are pleased that the name of this unit recalls one of the most famous cities of art in Italy and in the world. The delivery is an important moment because it is the concrete demonstration that the company is getting back to its normal production activity,” said Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri. “I would also like to underline that the financial and economic situation of Fincantieri has not changed significantly compared to what we communicated in the previous quarters. The company has proven to be very resilient, avoiding the cancellation of orders and strengthening relations with the customers of the cruise sector. We are a growing company, we gained an international reputation and reliability, making further development easier, and we can count on an order book guaranteeing long-term visibility with opportunities to increase efficiency, productivity and profitability”.

The ship will first sail in the Mediterranean in 2021, providing two different week-long itineraries in the western Mediterranean. The first itinerary, available from Feb. 28, 2021, includes the Italian destinations of Genoa, La Spezia – with excursions also departing to Florence – and Naples, as well as Valencia, Barcelona and Marseille.

Have you cruised with Costa before? Let us know in the comments below!