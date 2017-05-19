New Cirque du Soleil Shows Coming to MSC Meraviglia

Cruise News – May 19, 2017

MSC Cruises has revealed the names and concepts for the two exclusive Cirque du Soleil at Sea shows that will be performed aboard the line’s new next-generation flagship, MSC Meraviglia. The long-term partnership between MSC Cruises and Cirque du Soleil will create eight original shows exclusively available on MSC Cruises’ Meraviglia-generation ships coming into service between June 4, 2017, and fall 2020.

“By creating two different shows for each of the four Meraviglia- and Meraviglia-plus generation ships, we will make available exclusively to our guests something new and exciting with each ship’s launch, said Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises.

“After years of hard work, our team is very excited to unveil the names and visuals of the two first productions of our partnership with MSC; two concepts very different from one another, both showcasing Cirque du Soleil’s ‘savoir-faire’,” explained Yasmine Khalil, president of 45 DEGREES, Cirque du Soleil’s events and special projects company. “Guests of MSC Meraviglia are definitely in for a treat!”

Two Original Shows

Cirque du Soleil set out to create two very different, contrasting shows, each with a different concept, ambiance, storyline, costumes, and make-up. With two 40-minute performances each night, six nights a week, guests will have the opportunity to see both productions:

VIAGGIO is the story of a passionate and eccentric artist who hears the call of his Faceless Muse. Mysterious and seductive, she beckons him into the vivid world of his unbridled imagination to complete his masterpiece. Electrifying colors fill the space with intriguing motifs and rich textures. Majestic acts transform the theater into a living canvas as a masterpiece comes to life.

With sound at its heart, SONOR takes guests on an auditory adventure with dancers, acrobats, and characters, all moving to the rhythm. Conjuring a world of unique sensations, astonishing sounds, bold music, and immersive projections, SONOR culminates in a grand finale for the senses.

Cocktail or Dinner Experience

“We wanted to elevate the experience even further for our guests and for this we have worked hand in hand with the creative team from Cirque du Soleil to create the first Dinner & Show experience on our fleet,” Onorato continued.

Every detail of the dinner experience — from the table settings, costumes, music, and visual effects to the menus — have been specially designed to complement each pre-show experience. The dining experience will start one hour before the show begins and will be a treat for the senses with surprise animation from performers, live music, and stylish table settings topped with a table d’hôte three-course menu of eclectic dishes. SONOR guests will be invited into a parallel world where culinary creations not only trick the eye but the senses, while VIAGGIO will immerse guests in a universe of color, testing their imagination from beginning to end.

Other guests will be able enjoy a Cocktail & Show experience that will begin 30 minutes before the performance starts and will include a specially designed signature cocktail and tempting treats.

The Carousel Lounge

MSC Meraviglia will feature an entertainment lounge built specifically for Cirque du Soleil. Designed by MSC Cruises, in partnership with architect Marco De Jorio, the $22 million purpose-built high-tech Carousel Lounge was crafted to meet the specific needs of Cirque du Soleil while at sea. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and special rigging, the 413-guest lounge is an intimate space — one of the smallest venues for Cirque du Soleil — providing an up-close and special interaction between the guests and performers.

Note: Cirque du Soleil at Sea needs to be pre-booked before the cruise or once on board. Each dinner service will be available for 120 guests, with the remainder enjoying the Cocktail & Show. The Dinner & Show will be $39, Cocktail & Show will be $17.

Photo: MSC Cruises