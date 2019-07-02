Remember the days when you couldn’t print your boarding pass online the night before your flight? Remember when navigating a new country meant unfolding and scouring a map instead of typing the address into a smartphone and letting it do the work for you? Remember a world before selfies? We sure do.

Technology is changing the way we travel and for the better, in most cases. There are countless products out there that make your life easier when you’re on vacation, traveling for work or just trying to be more organized in everyday life. Here at Porthole Cruise Magazine, we get sent products all the time from companies who claim to have the best travel gear and hacks which make your life easier.

Here are some of our favorite travel items you can use to improve your traveling experience!

Lay-N-Go

Storage is a big problem on cruise ships as cabins are tight and there’s not a whole lot of counter space for all your make up, toiletries or anything you might bring with you. Enter Lay-N-Go, the all in one bag that’s making it quicker and easier to bring and pack your items than ever before.

A Lay-N-Go bag looks like a circle when it’s laid flat on a table and items can be placed anywhere on the surface. When you’re ready to pack up, simple grab the drawstring and pull and the bag cinches up tight instantly. No more digging through packed bags looking for that one tube of lipgloss or that one charging cord. Lay-N-Go puts everything you need right in front of you to save yourself some time.

The Airhook

One complaint that everyone has about planes is dehydration. It’s dry up there in the clouds and as a result, people tend to consume a lot of liquid on the plane. However, when you’ve got a tablet or a smartphone set up on your tray table, there’s no place to put a beverage. That’s where The Airhook comes in handy.

The Airhook attached to the back of any plane, train or car seat and gives people not only a place to hold their device, but also a convenient cup holder that keeps your beverage upright and secure. No more worrying if that little cutout in the tray table will keep your drink from spilling with a little turbulence and no more worrying about having to rely on the in-flight entertainment system to keep you busy hour after hour.

RELATED: Must Have Travel Gear: Swimming With Your Phone – Lifeproof Luxury

Bagail Packing Cubes

The company may sound like a delicious breakfast food, but Bagail packing cubes are some of the best bags we’ve ever come across. Coming in three different sizes, these bags have almost unlimited applications and fold up when empty so they don’t take up much space at all. Packing cubes help you keep your luggage organized so it’s easier to pack or unpack. Put dirty laundry or shoes in one of the bags to keep them away from clean laundry.



Put toiletries or other liquids that could open up mid-travel in a cube to contain a potential mess. Each bag has handles so they can be used on their own when not inside a larger bag. The seams, zippers and fabrics are made from durable nylon so the bag can travel as long as you do!

Have you tried any of the products above? What are your favorite pieces of travel gear that you don’t vacation without? Let us know in the comments below!