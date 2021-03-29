MSC Virtuosa Will Debut in the United Kingdom

Following along with most other cruise lines, MSC Cruises is deploying their new flagship for summer cruises along the British Isles. The ship’s maiden voyage will be May 20, as the first in a series of 3- and 4-night mini cruises before then beginning 7-night cruises June 12 with embarkation ports in both England and Scotland. The cruises are limited to residents of the United Kingdom.

Every passenger will be tested before embarkation, and non-vaccinated guests will also be required to show proof of a negative test conducted up to 72 hours prior to embarkation. Other pre-boarding and onboard measures will also apply to both guests and crew, in line with MSC Cruises’ health and safety protocol.

The 4-night cruise will call at the Isle of Portland in Dorset, part of the Jurassic Coast, and includes a day ashore at the beach. The itinerary will also include two days at sea. Starting June 12, cruisers can join seven-night sailings that will include stops in Portland and Belfast in Northern Ireland with multiple ports of embarkation including Liverpool and Greenock, close to Glasgow in Scotland.

RELATED: MSC Cruises Welcomes Virtuosa to their Fleet

“We are incredibly proud that we can offer British guests of all ages our very latest vessel MSC Virtuosa for their summer holiday and I’m sure they will have a fabulous time on board with all that this incredibly innovative ship has to offer, as well as being able to enjoy a range of protected shore excursions in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland,” said MSC Cruises’ CEO Gianni Onorato. “We also look forward to the day when current international travel restrictions are lifted in the UK and we can welcome British guests back on board our ships once again in the Mediterranean and other parts of the world that we know that they love to visit.”

MSC Virtuosa was just delivered in February 2021 and is one of the most innovative and environmentally-advanced ships ever built. The ship is part of the Meraviglia class vessels featuring an iconic 367-ft.-long Mediterranean style promenade with an LED sky dome, serving as the social heart of the ship. Spread out along the 19 decks are fine dining restaurants, world-class entertainment, relaxing bars and lounges, boutique shopping, spa and fitness centers, an aquapark and clubs for kids from toddlers to teenagers.