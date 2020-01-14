fbpx

SEARCH

5 Things to Do in Cartagena
Featured
358 views
358 views

5 Things to Do in Cartagena

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 13, 2020
10 Views
January 14, 2020

Eco Oceans: Sustainability by the MSC Seashore

MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview

When it comes to conservation efforts in the cruising industry today, all eyes are on Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. And while visits to the eco-friendly paradise are just beginning, MSC is already making new waves with MSC Seashore — the first of two Seaside EVO–class ships, scheduled for service in 2021.

About MSC Seashore

MSC Seashore, like her sisters, will be equipped with advanced environmental and maritime technology designed to make the ship as energy-efficient as possible. This includes a state-of-the-art waste management and recycling systems; advanced water treatment systems; and an advanced energy and heat recovery system. MSC Seashore will also take the title from MSC Seaview as the largest cruise ship ever built in Italy. Consequently, this means she will require plenty of power. MSC Seaview’s electric propulsion system, provided by General Electric (GE) Marine Solutions, will generate substantially more power than the systems on her previous Seaside-class sisters. To support GE’s mighty mechanization, water-lubricated propeller shafts will be installed; in a recent study by maritime and renewable energy society DNV GL, they were confirmed to be the only environmentally viable solution that exists today.

MSC Seashore will be the 19th ship MSC Cruises has built since its inception in 2003. Like the rest of the fleet, it will have an appointed environmental officer responsible for all environmental issues aboard. MSC’s dedication to sustainable practices has garnered a bevy of awards from the maritime and cruise industry, including “most eco-friendly cruise line” in our 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards.

MSC Seashore

Where will MSC Cruises take you? | Photo: MSC Cruises

So what else can you expect (sustainability aside) from the new Seaside EVO–class ships? The larger dimensions will equal more generous public spaces, more staterooms, and a wrap-around promenade offering countless options for outside dining and relaxing — proving that responsible travel doesn’t compromise on luxury and relaxation.

###

Photo: MSC Cruises

5 Things to Do in Cartagena
Featured
358 views
358 views

5 Things to Do in Cartagena

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 13, 2020
Gwyneth Paltrow Partners with Celebrity for goop Cruise (VIDEO)
Cruise News
512 views
512 views

Gwyneth Paltrow Partners with Celebrity for goop Cruise (VIDEO)

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 10, 2020
Cruise Deal of the Week – January 10, 2020
Cruise Deal of the Week
736 views
736 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – January 10, 2020

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 10, 2020
Discovering the Canadian Rockies by Rail
Featured
1799 views
1799 views

Discovering the Canadian Rockies by Rail

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 8, 2020
Learn What’s to Love in Bilbao and Spain’s Basque Country
Cruise Magazine
509 views
509 views

Learn What’s to Love in Bilbao and Spain’s Basque Country

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 8, 2020
Soft Adventures for Your Fort Lauderdale Vacation
Cruise Tips
859 views
859 views

Soft Adventures for Your Fort Lauderdale Vacation

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 8, 2020
Cruise to Alaska Tops List of Vacation Bookings in 2019
Cruise News
1003 views
1003 views

Cruise to Alaska Tops List of Vacation Bookings in 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 7, 2020
Carnival Steps up to Fight Australian Bushfires
Cruise News
1049 views
1049 views

Carnival Steps up to Fight Australian Bushfires

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 6, 2020
Port Day: St. Barthelemy, French West Indies
Cruise Tips
1922 views
1922 views

Port Day: St. Barthelemy, French West Indies

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 6, 2020
Cruise Deal of the Week – January 3, 2020
Cruise Deal of the Week
1545 views
1545 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – January 3, 2020

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 3, 2020
Gone to Sea: Broadway at Sea
Cruise Magazine
1439 views
1439 views

Gone to Sea: Broadway at Sea

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 2, 2020
Editor-in-Chief Awards 2020
Cruise Magazine
104 views
104 views

Editor-in-Chief Awards 2020

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 1, 2020
Vitamin Sea: Dr. Andrew Weil and Seabourn’s World of Wellness
Cruise Magazine
741 views
741 views

Vitamin Sea: Dr. Andrew Weil and Seabourn’s World of Wellness

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 1, 2020
The Judi’s Choice Awards 2019
Awards
835 views
835 views

The Judi’s Choice Awards 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 31, 2019
Cruising in 2019, It’s A Wrap!
Featured
1152 views
1152 views

Cruising in 2019, It’s A Wrap!

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 30, 2019
Cruising Greece’s Cyclades
Featured
1389 views
1389 views

Cruising Greece’s Cyclades

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 29, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week – December 27, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
1461 views
1461 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – December 27, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 27, 2019
Yum Yum at Crystal Cruises’ Umi Uma
Featured
1260 views
1260 views

Yum Yum at Crystal Cruises’ Umi Uma

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 26, 2019
Australia, Hawaii Top List of Desired Destinations
Featured
1345 views
1345 views

Australia, Hawaii Top List of Desired Destinations

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 24, 2019
What to Do in San Juan for the Day
Featured
1520 views
1520 views

What to Do in San Juan for the Day

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 23, 2019
Let us know your comments!
############
Vitamin Sea: Dr. Andrew Weil and Seabourn’s World of Wellness
Cruise Magazine
741 views
741 views

Vitamin Sea: Dr. Andrew Weil and Seabourn’s World of Wellness

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 1, 2020
The Judi’s Choice Awards 2019
Awards
835 views
835 views

The Judi’s Choice Awards 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 31, 2019
Cruising in 2019, It’s A Wrap!
Featured
1152 views
1152 views

Cruising in 2019, It’s A Wrap!

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 30, 2019
Cruising Greece’s Cyclades
Featured
1389 views
1389 views

Cruising Greece’s Cyclades

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 29, 2019

The Latest

5 Things to Do in Cartagena
Featured
358 views
358 views

5 Things to Do in Cartagena

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 13, 2020

For nearly 500 years, Cartagena, Colombia has been a major port for cruisers and travelers alike. Founded by the Spanish in 1533, the city has a unique…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions