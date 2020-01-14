Eco Oceans: Sustainability by the MSC Seashore

When it comes to conservation efforts in the cruising industry today, all eyes are on Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. And while visits to the eco-friendly paradise are just beginning, MSC is already making new waves with MSC Seashore — the first of two Seaside EVO–class ships, scheduled for service in 2021.

About MSC Seashore

MSC Seashore, like her sisters, will be equipped with advanced environmental and maritime technology designed to make the ship as energy-efficient as possible. This includes a state-of-the-art waste management and recycling systems; advanced water treatment systems; and an advanced energy and heat recovery system. MSC Seashore will also take the title from MSC Seaview as the largest cruise ship ever built in Italy. Consequently, this means she will require plenty of power. MSC Seaview’s electric propulsion system, provided by General Electric (GE) Marine Solutions, will generate substantially more power than the systems on her previous Seaside-class sisters. To support GE’s mighty mechanization, water-lubricated propeller shafts will be installed; in a recent study by maritime and renewable energy society DNV GL, they were confirmed to be the only environmentally viable solution that exists today.

MSC Seashore will be the 19th ship MSC Cruises has built since its inception in 2003. Like the rest of the fleet, it will have an appointed environmental officer responsible for all environmental issues aboard. MSC’s dedication to sustainable practices has garnered a bevy of awards from the maritime and cruise industry, including “most eco-friendly cruise line” in our 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards.

So what else can you expect (sustainability aside) from the new Seaside EVO–class ships? The larger dimensions will equal more generous public spaces, more staterooms, and a wrap-around promenade offering countless options for outside dining and relaxing — proving that responsible travel doesn’t compromise on luxury and relaxation.

Photo: MSC Cruises