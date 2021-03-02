MSC Cruises Will Deploy MSC Seaside in the Mediterranean

Since August 2020, MSC Grandiosa has carried more than 40,000 passengers on cruises from Italy and the cruise line announced they’ll be adding another ship to the region. Beginning May 1, 2021, MSC Seaside will sail 7-night cruises calling Genoa, Valetta in Malta and Civitavecchia, with two first time ports of call – Siracusa in Sicily and Taranto in Puglia. MSC Cruises was one of the first cruise lines to resume operation anywhere in the world thanks to their comprehensive health and safety plan.

MSC Cruises’ Health and Safety Protocols

For the health and safety of guests and crew, the ship will feature the same industry-leading health and safety protocol that has been tried and tested on board MSC Grandiosa for the past seven months. Protocols include universal testing at embarkation as well as mid-cruise, weekly testing of crew, social distancing, the wearing of masks in public areas, only protected shore excursions as well as enhanced deep sanitation and ongoing cleaning procedures.

MSC Cruises is also extending MSC Grandiosa’s season in the Mediterranean through the end of May 2021. The ship is currently operating cruises calling on the Italian ports of Genoa, Civitavecchia, Naples, Palermo as well as Valetta in Malta. The cruise line also updated the itineraries for the start of its summer season as a result of the delay in the return to availability of certain ports across Europe and is canceling all other itineraries in the West Mediterranean for April and May 2021, with cruises there resuming from June 2021 as planned. Summer season is set to begin in April.

The cruise line has cancelled all cruises in the Caribbean until May 31, 2021.

About MSC Seaside

Launched in 2016, MSC Seaside is the the first of MSC’s new Seaside-class of innovative and revolutionary ships. It’s designed with notable signature elements and features to bring all 5,119 passengers closer to the sea and natural surroundings of the regions it sails.

Guests will love the 360-degree waterfront boardwalk on Deck 8 that wraps around the ship and features several al fresco and indoor dining venues, lounging, and shops; two glass-floored catwalks for amazing ocean views; exterior panoramic glass elevators; and terraced balcony staterooms with uncovered areas for private sunbathing. MSC Seaside also features two zip lines as well as six pools and water slides accessible to all guests.

Have you cruised on MSC Seaside? Let us know in the comments!