MSC Cruises Welcomes Virtuosa to their Fleet

MSC Cruises’ prolific run of new ships continued today as the cruise line welcomed an 18th ship to their fleet. MSC Virtuosa is billed as one of the most environmentally-conscious ships ever made and is the first of two new ships launching this year for the cruise line.

A small flag ceremony was held at Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint Nazaire, France between the shipyard and MSC Cruises to welcome the ship to the fleet. The ceremony included blessings for good fortune and the ship received her official flag. MSC Cruises executive chairman Pierfrancesco Vago, his wife Alexa Aponte-Vago and their children as well as representatives from MSC Cruises were in attendance.

“My family and I could not miss this opportunity to welcome in person the newest member to our fleet. The delivery of MSC Virtuosa at such a challenging time for our industry symbolizes how as a family company we continue to look at the longer term and build our future,” Vago said.

“We remain committed to building each time some of the most innovative ships in the world when it comes to their environmental performance, featuring nothing but the most advanced available technology at sea. Just as importantly, with each new ship we continue to push boundaries and innovate our product, offering new and unique experiences for our guests. On MSC Virtuosa, this includes the world’s first humanoid bartender at sea that will be the star of a futuristic, immersive experience using cutting-edge technologies. Our exceptional dining offering has been further enhanced with two new restaurant concepts that showcase popular international cuisines to take guests on a gastronomic journey of discovery. This is of course in addition to the richness of experience that already sets us apart, such as the grand-scale nightly theatrical shows, our award-winning family offering, industry-leading guest technology, the now iconic promenade with a stunning 301 ft. long LED sky dome that is the social heart of the ship and more,” he continued.

Laurent Castaing, the General Manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique, expressed how proud he was of his team at the shipyard.

“I am proud of what our teams have accomplished together, despite a difficult sanitary context. With the construction of MSC Virtuosa, we have reached a level of finish and performance that will give future MSC Virtuosa guests the best that cruising has to offer. The sixteenth ship that the Chantiers de l’Atlantique has built for MSC Cruises is therefore an example that will be difficult to overtake,” he said.

MSC Virtuosa features a host of advanced technological features which improve performance and sustainability. Some notable ones include hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS) and selective catalytic reduction systems (SCR); wastewater treatment systems in line with the International Maritime Organization’s MEPC 227(64) Resolution; shore-to-ship power connectivity; as well as, a underwater radiated noise management system, with hull and engine room designs that minimize acoustic sound impact and reduce their potential effects on marine life.

RELATED: MSC Cruises Resumes Service in the Western Mediterranean

The Facts – MSC Virtuosa