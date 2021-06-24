MSC Cruises Names Second Seaside EVO ship, MSC Seascape

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but MSC Cruises has another new ship on the horizon! The cruise line held a traditional coin ceremony today for its second Seaside EVO class ship at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy where the keel was laid. The ship will be called MSC Seascape for the beauty of the ocean and the views guests will experience while on board.

The traditional maritime ritual was overseen by the ship’s godmothers; long-time employees Monica Somma, Category Manager – Retail from MSC Cruises and Jolette Vincenzi – Production Supervisor from Fincantieri.

Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises Pierfrancesco Vago explained that the ship represents a confidence in the industry as it recovers from the pandemic.

“The coins we lay today, to mark a key construction milestone of one of our ships, are an important symbol of our confidence in the cruise industry and the future of travel and tourism. As a family owned business, we can plan for the long term and make these commitments despite the challenging context we all face in the short term. When she joins our fleet, MSC Seascape will generate meaningful economic impact not only for the shipbuilding industry and its entire supply chain but for all the ports and destinations that she reaches, strengthening coastal tourism and supporting the vital economic recovery of local communities,” he said.

CEO of Fincantieri Giuseppe Bono added his thoughts on the long-standing maritime tradition.

“The coin ceremony is one of the oldest maritime traditions and also for the shipbuilder it always represents a special moment. With the welding, we address a good wish to future passengers and crew, who in this way symbolically board for the first time. I am sure that soon travelers will be able to sail the sea again as before, also on this splendid ship that is taking shape in our shipyard,” he said.

About MSC Seascape

The second Seaside EVO class ship from MSC Cruises, MSC Seascape features an innovative design that includes 139,930 square feet of outdoor space. Other features include:

2,270 staterooms with 12 different types of cabins and suites with balconies including coveted aft suits

11 dining venues, 19 bars and lounges with options for dining and drinking al fresco

Six swimming pools including a stunning aft infinity pool with ocean views

The MSC Yacht Club will be the largest and most luxurious in MSC Cruises’ fleet, with almost 32,291 square feet of space with ocean views from the foredecks of the ship

An expansive 1,772 foot waterfront promenade close to the water

A glass-floored Bridge of Sighs at deck 16 with a unique vantage point of the ocean

The 169,400 gross ton ship is scheduled to enter service in November 2022 and will be able to accommodate 5,877 guests.