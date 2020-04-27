Mother’s Day 2020: Gifts Inspired by the Traveling Woman

She helped you with your homework and tucked you in at night. Her kindness brought you soup when you were sick and cheered you on from the sidelines at games and practice. She scolded you when you did wrong and praised you when you made her proud. She will always love you unconditionally.

Moms are the best.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner and children of all ages are in search of the best way to celebrate such a special day. She loved your macaroni art in grade school, but this year, it might be nice to show Mom how much you really care. It’s been a tough couple of months for Mom given all that’s happened, so we came up with a list of the best gifts to give a Mom who loves to travel!

You’ve got until Sunday, May 10th to get your Mom something special, but don’t wait until the last minute!

DoTerra Essential Oils

Essential oils have jumped to the top of every Mom’s packing list recently thanks to their ability to provide relief for a number of different issues. Lavender, for example, is perfect for jet lag as it promotes anxiety relief and restful sleep. Peppermint oil is another great one for fatigue as it helps wake you up and get you energized for the day. Other scents like ginger, orange, lemongrass and more provide stress relief benefits and make Mom’s accommodations feel like home when traveling!

Infinity Pillow

Comfort is key when traveling and the Infinity Pillow is the best way to feel like home. Twist, wrap and bundle its versatile shape to fit the space you’re in, whether it’s the window, aisle or middle seat, on the road, or at home with the whole couch to lounge on. Neck support, lumbar pillow, window pillow, desk pillow, eye mask, noise canceling pillow – it’s all of these in one. Mom will love how much rest she can get while on the go!

Plush Necessities Robe

Mom doesn’t have to be at a high-end resort to feel pampered when you get her a luxury robe to wear. Robes come in a huge selection of materials, colors and weight so they can be personalized for the wearer. Mom can take her rob with her while traveling so she can feel comfortable and at home, even when she’s far from it.

Molton Brown Travel Bath Set

Here’s a great gift to give Mom for Mother’s Day that will make any hotel feel like a 5-star resort. Molton Brown is one of the top names in bath and body products and their traveling bath kit is a gift Mom will love. There are a variety of travel bath kits to choose from with body washes and lotions that smell like Fiery Pink Pepper or Jasmine & Sun Rose. They come in travel size bottles with a bag that fits in just about any luggage.

Giesswein’s Cashmere Poncho

Giesswein’s cashmere poncho is the perfect choice for Mom. No matter if her look is casual or elegant, this knitted poncho is chic and versatile so it makes for a great travel accessory. Its cashmere wool is extra-soft because Mom deserves to be cozy and warm. Thanks to a flattering design cut, this poncho is also perfect for all body types.

Hudson + Bleecker Toiletry Bag

If Mom is stuck using plastic freezer bags to carry all of her toiletries when she’s on vacation, now is a great opportunity to get her a stylish and practical toiletry bag. This travel toiletry bag from Hudson + Bleecker has two removable TSA-friendly clear cases and a detachable pouch all inside a gorgeous outer bag.

Gucci Fragrance

A splash of fragrance is the perfect accompaniment to exploring a new city and these rollerball fragrance sets from Gucci are easy to pack and use when you’re far from home. This set of rollerball fragrances comes with three unique scents so Mom can pick her favorite.

Effy Gold Bracelet

If you’re really trying to let Mom know how much you care, something shiny is a great way to do it! This novelty 14K yellow gold sapphire & diamond bracelet from Effy is classy and elegant without being over the top. Mom will love it!

Just Breathe At-Home Spa Kit

Just because Mom can’t go to an actual spa these days doesn’t mean she can’t have a full spa experience on her special day. Just Breathe makes at-home spa kits that turn bath time into a day at a luxury resort spa. The kit features coconut milk bath soak, a natural sea sponge, a soy wax candle, matches and a Rosette Tillandsia Sea Urchin.

YOGO Foldable Yoga Mat

With Mom spending more time a home, a yoga mat is a practical gift that Mom will love. These folding yoga mats from Yogo are compact and have a handy carrying strap. They fold up small so they can fit in backpacks or bags and are easily stored around the house!

Let us know your best Mother’s Day gifts in the comments below!