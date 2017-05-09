Micky Arison Celebrates Cunard and QM2

Cruise News – May 9, 2017

In tandem with the start of its 2017 Transatlantic season, Cunard Line shared an inspiring video interview with Micky Arison, Chairman of the Board of Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest leisure travel company and parent company to 10 cruise brands.

In the video, Arison reflects on the inspiration behind building Cunard’s flagship, Queen Mary 2, and the corporation’s acquisition of Cunard in 1998. The video, titled “Micky Arison on Cunard and Queen Mary 2,” has been edited as both a long version (5:10) and short version (3:21).

In the interview, Arison recalls his family’s immigration to America in 1954 on Cunard’s Mauretania, and discusses the importance of a modern, simple, and romantic cruise experience, which led to the vision and conception of Queen Mary 2.

Referring to the Transatlantic Crossing as a “hypnotic” experience, Arison notes, “The views are spectacular, and the service and food is the finest you can get anywhere in the world, and there is an incredible brand ambiance that’s unique to Cunard.”

Today, Queen Mary 2 is the only ship to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic Crossings. From May until December 2017, Queen Mary 2 will make a total of 22 Transatlantic voyages, of which some will feature special programming such as The New York Times Insights Series, The Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation, Julien’s Auctions: The Judy Garland Collection, Transatlantic Fashion Week, Le Havre’s 500th Anniversary, World Space Week, and a Transatlantic Celebration of the Times Crossword.

“A crossing is a unique bucket-list experience,” said Arison. “It’s really something that you should try once, but don’t be surprised if you’re going to want to do it again.”

Video: Cunard Line