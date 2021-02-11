fbpx

Evan Gove - February 10, 2021
Evan Gove
February 11, 2021

Meet Rob, MSC Cruises’ New Robot Bartender

Rob the Bartender | Photo: MSC Cruises Cruise

When MSC Virtuosa was delivered to MSC Cruises earlier this month, company chairman  Pierfrancesco Vago hailed the ship’s technological advancements, including the world’s first humanoid bartender at sea. Today the cruise line released more details about that robot and we can’t wait to meet him! 

Rob the Robot Bartender 

Rob, the first-ever humanoid, robotic bartender at sea can be found at The MSC Starship Club, a futuristic experience found only on MSC VirtuosaThe bar and entertainment venue is inspired by MSC Cruises’ vision of the spaceship of the future. The spaceship, called MSC Starliner One, features state-of-the-art technologies to create a futuristic atmosphere with 3D holograms, digital art wall and a 12-seat infinity digital interactive table, giving passengers the opportunity to explore space with their own personalized galactic tour. 

MSC Cruises

MSC Starliner One | Photo: MSC Cruises

Rob has the ability to serve up drinks — both alcoholic and non-alcoholic — including his own signature cocktails. Not only is he a mixologist, but he can also chat with guests with a clear personality and display human facial expressions. Oh yeah, he also speaks eight languages. 

Guests will use specifically designed vertical digital cockpits to place their drink order. Rob will then use all of his custom robotic skills to prepare the cocktails — pouring spirits, juices and syrups; shaking, building or stirring the concoctions; and garnishing. Guests follow the progress of their order on digital monitors and a ticker-tape style LED strip above the robotic island. In line with current health and safety protocol, the human bar menu is accessible scanning a QR code from the Guest’s smartphone as well as reading the futuristic LED-based bar counter menus.

MSC Cruises

MSC Starliner One | Photo: MSC Cruises

For those who aren’t ready to jump head first into the future, there are human bartenders working as well to mix up off-the-menu cocktails for those with particular tastes. 

MSC Virtuosa will sail for the first time in April 2021. The ship will begin with three, four and five-night cruises in the Mediterranean before moving to Northern Europe in summer 2021 on itineraries to the Norwegian fjords and Baltic capital cities.

Let us know your comments!
Evan Gove
Author

Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. You can also catch him as a guest on the YouTube series Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise's social media accounts.

