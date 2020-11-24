fbpx

All Cruises Will Have a Contingency Plan, Says Carnival’s Arnold Donald
Cruise News
All Cruises Will Have a Contingency Plan, Says Carnival’s Arnold Donald

Evan Gove - November 24, 2020
Eric Lucas
November 24, 2020

Let’s Fully Appreciate Alaska’s Glaciers

Cavan Images | Alamy Stock Photo

“Have a taste,” my guide on Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier says, handing me a canteen cup he’s just filled at a tumbling freshet on the slope we’re climbing. “It’s pretty good.”

The frigid, aquamarine water is indeed quite good — as cold as water can get, highly oxygenated by bouncing down the ice, tinged with minerals from the heights above through which it has passed as snow, ice, then glacier-melt.

Located just 20 minutes outside downtown Juneau, the Mendenhall is among dozens of coastal glaciers that Alaska travelers encounter on journeys in the Great Land’s southeast and south-central regions, from Ketchikan to Anchorage. One nickname for America’s 49th state is “The Great Land,” and glaciers are among the greatest of its facets.

A research study years ago determined that seeing glaciers is among the top three objectives for visitors — whales and bears are the other two — and unlike those two, glaciers are basically guaranteed. It’s impossible to sail the Gulf of Alaska coastline and not see glaciers; they are as intrinsic to the landscape as the mountains that birth them. Most famous are those in Glacier Bay, the national park that draws about 1 million visitors a year aboard vessels ranging from day-tour boats to larger ships. Hubbard Glacier near Yakutat and Tracy Arm near Petersburg are also common destinations to see tidewater glaciers; locales with glaciers on land and sea, popular for off-boat excursions, include Ketchikan, Wrangell, Petersburg, Juneau, Whittier, and Seward.

Whether you are gawking at them or adventuring on them, glaciers are fascinating in myriad ways.

Excerpt Only.

This is an excerpt from the latest issue of Porthole Cruise Magazine.

