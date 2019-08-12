Last Call: Heaven on Earth on Celebrity Edge

The Place — Eden Bar

Grab A Seat — Celebrity Edge

Standout Feature — Once the sweeping panoramic ocean views take your breath away, come back to life with a sinful libation at the Eden Bar — one of several innovative fixtures within the three-story Eden venue. Watch your bartender ascend the multi-level Library of Plants, a living wall of flora and herbs where fresh ingredients and garnishes are handpicked for a selection of signature cocktails that are just as experimental as they are tantalizing.

On The Menu — The forbidden fruit is always the sweetest; luckily, you can give into all temptation with curious creations like the Shaman (Zacapa 23 rum, Manzanilla, apricot liqueur, dry vermouth, dried sage) or the aptly named Forbidden (Tito’s vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, apple butter).

Photo: Celebrity Cruises