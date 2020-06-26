fbpx

SEARCH

Choose Your Cruise – June 26, 2020
Cruise Deal of the Week
264 views
264 views

Choose Your Cruise – June 26, 2020

Porthole Cruise Magazine - June 26, 2020
321 Views
June 26, 2020

Josh Leibowitz Named President of Seabourn

Seabourn Cruise Line

Seabourn Cruise Line made a major announcement yesterday when they named Josh Leibowitz the new president of the company. Leibowitz joined Carnival Corporation in 2013 as chief strategy officer and was also named senior vice president, Cunard North America in December 2016.

In May, longtime Carnival Corporation employee and Seabourn President Rick Meadows retired after 35 years of service to the company. 

Leibowitz will report to Stein Kruse, Group CEO of Holland America Group and Carnival UK, and his duties include oversight of all aspects of the ultra-luxury brand’s operations, including revenue management, deployment and itinerary planning, hotel operations, and sales and marketing. 

Prior to joining Carnival Corporation, Leibowitz served as managing partner of the Miami office of the consulting firm McKinsey & Co., and as a leader in the firm’s work in advanced analytics and sales and marketing.

The Right Hire for a Challenging Time 

“We are excited to welcome Josh into this new role on our senior leadership team, where he will bring extensive experience and knowledge that will further strengthen Seabourn’s position in the market,” said Kruse. “I am confident that Josh will help carry Seabourn through the challenges currently facing the travel industry to build on its longstanding reputation as an ultra-luxury travel brand unlike any other, supported by a team of people whose everyday focus is on delivering the best.”

“I’m excited to join the community of loyal Seabourn guests, our passionate crew, and the travel advisors that come together to deliver extraordinary Seabourn experiences,” Leibowitz said. “Our main priority will be working together as we develop plans to resume operations and welcome our past and future guests onboard to create lasting travel memories.”

We wish Josh nothing but the best in his new position and are excited to see the what the future holds for one of our favorite luxury cruise lines! 

Have you cruised with Seabourn? Let us know what you thought of the experience in the comments below! 

Let us know your comments!
############
Take a Summertime Road Trip to Find Utah’s Best Milkshakes
Featured
711 views
711 views

Take a Summertime Road Trip to Find Utah’s Best Milkshakes

Porthole Cruise Magazine - June 17, 2020
Bali Resort Looks to Entice Guests with Extended Stays
Cruise Views
801 views
801 views

Bali Resort Looks to Entice Guests with Extended Stays

Porthole Cruise Magazine - June 16, 2020
Vacationing in Porto Back Yarda
Cruise Views
787 views
787 views

Vacationing in Porto Back Yarda

Porthole Cruise Magazine - June 16, 2020
Caribbean Icon Robert Hamaty Passes Away
Cruise News
1253 views
1253 views

Caribbean Icon Robert Hamaty Passes Away

Porthole Cruise Magazine - June 15, 2020

The Latest

Choose Your Cruise – June 26, 2020
Cruise Deal of the Week
264 views
264 views

Choose Your Cruise – June 26, 2020

Porthole Cruise Magazine - June 26, 2020

Throughout the COVID-19 situation, we've been adamant that there's never been a better time to book a future cruise. With talk of a vaccine coming later this…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2020 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions