Jamaica Expects Record-Breaking Number of Tourists in 2017

Cruise News – Aug. 24, 2017

Visitor arrivals in Jamaica have been at a record high since the start of the year and the Jamaica Tourist Board projects that Jamaica will host 4.2 million visitors by the end of 2017, surpassing last year’s 3.84 million visitors, setting a new record.

In addition, its cruise sector is also shaping up to host the highest number of cruise passengers on record: from January 1 to the end of July 2017, Jamaica received 1,088,718 cruise passengers, up by 4.9 percent over the same period last year. That growth trajectory is expected to continue with the support of its newly launched Cruise Jamaica initiative, which established the goal of increasing cruise ship calls and new developments at the country’s cruise ports, hotels, and attractions.

Jamaica is home to five cruise ports including Montego Bay, Falmouth, Ocho Rios, Kingston, and Port Antonio.

Photo: Jamaica Tourist Board