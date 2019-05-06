SEARCH

Finding the Perfect Asado in Buenos Aires
May 6, 2019
May 6, 2019

Introducing Costa Firenze

Renderings of the new Costa Firenze | Photo: Costa Cruises Costa Firenze

At Fincantieri Shipyard in Marghera, Costa Firenze is more than a year away from completion, but the buzz around the newest ship from Costa Cruises grows by the day. The sister ship of Costa Venezia, Costa Firenze is the second ship designed specifically for cruising in China.

Meet Costa Firenze

Like its sister ship, Costa Firenze features numerous innovations designed specifically for the Chinese market, where Costa Cruises was the first to operate in 2006 and is currently a leader in the Chinese cruise market. At 135,500 gross tons with capacity for over 5,200 guests, the new cruise ship continues the trend of extra-large vessels joining fleets all over the world.

Costa Firenze

Renderings of the new Costa Firenze | Photo: Costa Cruises

Neil Palomba, President of Costa Cruises, explained the plan for the ship once its launched in the fall of 2020.

“Given the success of the inaugural cruises of Costa Venezia, we have decided to keep Costa Firenze in the Mediterranean for a whole month before its positioning in Asia,” says Neil Palomba, President of Costa Cruises. “Costa Firenze is part of an expansion plan for the Costa Group that includes a total of 7 new ships being delivered by 2023, for a total investment of over 6 billion euros. The next ship to come into service, in October 2019, will be Costa Smeralda, a real tribute to Italy’s finest and our excellence.

Costa Firenze

Renderings of the new Costa Firenze | Photo: Costa Cruises

RELATED: New Ships On the Horizon for Costa Cruises

Inspired by Florence

The ship was inspired by the city of Florence, representing centuries of Italian culture and history. During the Costa Firenze cruises, passengers together with their families and friends will have a chance to immerse themselves fully in Italian beauty and aesthetic, which will take shape in various aspects of life on board: from interior design to dining, from entertainment to hospitality.

Costa Firenze’s first cruise will sail from Trieste to Savona, Italy, departing on October 1, 2020, calling at Bari, Italy; Barcelona, Spain; and Marseille, France.

Costa Firenze

Renderings of the new Costa Firenze | Photo: Costa Cruises

Costa Firenze

Renderings of the new Costa Firenze | Photo: Costa Cruises

Costa Firenze

Renderings of the new Costa Firenze | Photo: Costa Cruises

Costa Firenze

Renderings of the new Costa Firenze | Photo: Costa Cruises

There's no denying the beauty and Old World charm of Buenos Aires. From the European-style architecture to the passion of the Argentine people, it is truly a…

