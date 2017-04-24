Holland America Line Introduces New Elite Beverage Package

Cruise News – Apr. 24, 2017

Holland America Line has introduced a new Elite Beverage Package that features premium beverage selections. With this new package, guests may now also enjoy libations from Master Mixologist Dale DeGroff’s collection of unique, classic cocktails, such as The Ritz Cocktail, The Hemingway Daiquiri, and Midnight Sun, his latest masterpiece created to celebrate Holland America Line’s 70th year of exploring Alaska.

The Elite Beverage Package features any premium spirits, cocktails, wines, beers, coffees, nonalcoholic beverages, bottled water, and sodas up to a value of $15 each. On ms Koningsdam, the package also includes the Coca-Cola Freestyle program, where guests can enjoy more than 100 unique Coca-Cola flavors. The price for the Elite Beverage Package is $54.95 per person, per day.

The new Elite beverage package brings the total beverage package options to five, including the Signature Package, Quench Beverage Package, Coca-Cola Package, and Cellar Master Package.

Holland America Line has also introduced discounted pricing for its existing Signature Beverage Package, where guests save $5 when they purchase the package online for $44.95 per person, per day, before their cruise; the same package when purchased aboard ship is priced at $49.95 per person, per day. The Signature Beverage Package includes standard selections of wine, beer, spirits, sodas, coffees, and cocktails up to a value of $8 each.

Photo: Holland America Line