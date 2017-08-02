Holland America Line Introduces a Chocolate Surprise Parade

Cruise News – Aug. 2, 2017

Holland America Line is reinventing the traditional dessert buffet by introducing a Chocolate Surprise parade on the last gala evening of every cruise on all ships fleetwide. Rather than having to make your way to the buffet and wait in line for a sweet treat, Chocolate Surprise brings bite-sized confections to guests in the main public areas as they enjoy the evening’s entertainment.

After dinner, waiters parade for nearly an hour through the Promenade decks with trays of chocolate desserts, passing them out to guests in the bars and lounges as they take in music or enjoy a cocktail.

“Guests love our culinary events, particularly those featuring chocolate, and we wanted to create something special that enhances their evening activities,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. “It’s all about making the most of our exceptional service, and the Chocolate Surprise delights guests in a most delicious and memorable way.”

The Chocolate Surprise menu includes rich, creamy, and chocolaty bite-sized desserts served on silver trays. For example, choose from chocolate cones with lemon curd, bittersweet chocolate, and butter cream; double chocolate cupcakes; dark chocolate hazelnut pops; milk chocolate raspberry tarts; chocolate macaroons with Grand Marnier; chocolate-dipped marshmallows; and caramel puffed rice treats with chocolate sauce.

Photo: Holland America Line