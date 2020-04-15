Holland America Line Extends Temporary Pause

Holland America Line followed suit with sister line Carnival in extending their pause on cruise operations until mid-summer. In a statement yesterday, company President Orlando Ashford explained the extension was due to a number of factors surrounding the COVID 19 pandemic, including the extension of the CDC’s no-sail order for 100 days. The cruise line gave June 30th as their new return date.

The cruise line also cancelled the 2020 Alaska cruise season for Maasdam, Volendam, Oosterdam, Noordam, and Westerdam. It’s the first time the cruise line has had to cancel Alaska season sailings in 70 years.

Disappointing News for Cruisers

The news is disappointing for cruisers, but not unsurprising given the CDC’s announcement last week. In his statement, President Ashford shared his guests frustrations

“Having sailed to destinations around the globe for 147 years, all of us at Holland America Line share in your disappointment of this news. We extend our most sincere apologies for this cancellation and we truly appreciate your clients’ patience and understanding during these circumstances,” he said.

The cruise line posted an update to passengers on their social media accounts to share the news:

What About Cancelled Bookings?

Cruisers aren’t entirely out of luck, however. Holland America is offering a couple of different reimbursement options for guests to choose from. Option one is to defer your refund for a future Holland America cruise. Guests receive 25% of the base cruise fare paid plus an onboard credit of $250 USD per person. The Future Cruise Credit can be applied toward any future cruise booked by December 31, 2020 for cruise that sail by December 31, 2021.

Option two is a full refund of all payments, including Holland America Line’s FlightEase air, Cancellation Protection Plan, Holland America Line pre- or post-cruise hotel packages or transfers, prepaid shore excursions and amenities purchased through Holland America Line, and taxes, fees, and port expenses.

A generous rebooking offer will be popular with Holland America cruisers who are a loyal group and will certainly continue booking cruises with the line once things get back to normal. Were you booked on Holland America from now through June? Let us know which option you picked in the comments below!