Holland America Introduces Sel de Mer Pop-Up Restaurant to Six Ships

Cruise News – Mar. 13, 2017

Holland America Line is honoring its Master Chef and culinary consultant Rudi Sodamin, the creator of Sel de Mer aboard ms Koningsdam, by launching the French brasserie as a pop-up in the Pinnacle Grill and naming it Rudi’s Sel de Mer. Six ships in the fleet will feature the pop-up by the end of the year, including ms Eurodam, ms Nieuw Amsterdam, ms Noordam, ms Oosterdam, ms Westerdam, and ms Zuiderdam.

Rudi’s Sel de Mer will feature a menu of classic French dishes including locally sourced seafood served in a setting that will transform the Pinnacle Grill alternative dining venue into an intimate brasserie with custom décor, plates, menus, and uniforms reflecting the ambiance of the original Sel de Mer restaurant that launched on Koningsdam. A specially crafted cocktail and wine menu also will be featured.

“Food is life; life is food,” said Sodamin. “It’s an art form.” In fact, for Rudi’s Sel de Mer, the chef has created Food Faces art for the exclusive show plates made by Bernardaud, the leading French manufacturer of Limoges porcelain. Each artistic culinary plate portrays a work of art — from food.

Rudi’s Sel de Mer will be offered once on 7-day cruises and twice on cruises longer than 10 days, with a set price of $49 per person for dinner (reservations are recommended). Rudi’s Sel de Mer is set to debut in 2017 on ms Nieuw Amsterdam March 31, ms Oosterdam May 11, ms Eurodam May 24, ms Westerdam June 12, ms Noordam October 2 and ms Zuiderdam November 10.

Photos: Holland America Line