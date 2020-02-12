Heritage Line Announces Upper Mekong River Cruises

The beauty of cruising is that it comes in all shapes and sizes. From massive ocean liners with thousands of guests to boutique riverine vessels, there’s a cruise for everyone. Heritage Line, one of Southeast Asia’s top river cruise operators, is gearing up for launch of their new ship Heritage Line Anouvong in September of this year with the announcement that it will be the first in the fleet to navigate Upper Mekong River cruises in Laos. The first sailing is scheduled for September 29th.

Upper Mekong River Cruises

The beauty and serenity of a Southeast Asia river cruise can’t be matched, particularly when the ship features luxury accommodations inspired by traditional Laotian and French-colonial design.

Beginning at the Thailand/Laos border in the northwest, the cruise travels through the royal city of Luang Prabang and down to the Lao capital, Vientiane. With its eight spacious staterooms and two luxurious suites, Anouvong will explore a region characterized by spectacular river systems flanked by lush, tropical foliage.

Multiple Ways to Experience the Mekong

Heritage Line is offering two journeys on board their new ship. The shorter sailing travels from Luang Prabang to the town of Huay Xai on the Laos/Thailand border (or vice versa) over three days. A longer journey unfolds over 7 or 9 nights and charts a course between the Laos/Thailand border at Huay Xai and Vientiane.

RELATED: Five Fave Adventure Tours in Southeast Asia

The shorter trip offers a trip to the village of Huay Palang to meet ethnic Khmu tribes and other highlights such as Pak Ou Caves, which is home to 4000 sacred Buddhist statues.

About Heritage Line Anouvong

The newest ship from Heritage Line is named after a former King of Lao and the elegance onboard echoes the ship’s regal namesake. The Deluxe and Deluxe Executive rooms feature French balconies and occupy both the main and upper (terrace) decks, with four rooms on each level. The two Signature Suites are located at the front of the main deck and each boast 30 square meters of floor space. Both Signature Suites have their own private balcony as well as a spacious bathroom with Jacuzzi.

“We are well on course to complete Anouvong in good time,” said Andreas Schroetter, Heritage Line’s director of sales and marketing. “It’s always a really exciting feeling watching the team at the shipyard guiding our boats to completion, and this is no exception. It makes it even more thrilling when you know that this particular ship will be such a game-changer when it comes to cruise journeys on the upper reaches of the Mekong River.”

While many cruise operators are going with the philosophy that “bigger is better”, Heritage Line keeps the focus on intimacy, luxury and nourishing unforgettable moments.

Have you taken any Upper Mekong River cruises? Let us know in the comments below!