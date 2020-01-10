Gwyneth Paltrow Partners with Celebrity for goop Cruise (VIDEO)

You probably recognize her from the film Shakespeare in Love where she delivered an Oscar-winning performance or perhaps as Pepper Potts in the smash-hit Iron Man and other Marvel Comic movies. We’re of course talking about actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who recently announced a partnership between goop, her lifestyle brand, and Celebrity Cruises. The partnership will include at least one sailing on board the upcoming Celebrity Apex attended by both Ms. Paltrow and goop’s chief content officer Elise Loehnen.

goop and Celebrity Cruises

In a page on the Celebrity website, the cruise line outlined their partnership with goop and explained why the synergies were so obvious and compatible.

“We’ve coupled our commitment to wellness with goop’s incredible roster of cutting-edge doctors, practitioners, and thought leaders to bring you the ultimate wellness experience at sea.

On Celebrity Apex’s August 26, 2020 sailing, suite guests will have the opportunity to engage with goop Founder & CEO, Gwyneth Paltrow and goop’s chief content officer, Elise Loehnen via a Q+A; and work with their very best healers.”

Health and Wellness Focused

The cruise will feature a number of health and wellness seminars designed to improve body, mind and soul. An opening conversation with Ms. Paltrow and Loehnen will cover personal stories of wellness and what they’ve learned along the way. Unique mind, body and soul sessions workshop the ways you can improve your overall health in fun, group settings. There’s also a closing conversation scheduled with Loehnen and a special culture-changer guest that is yet to be named.

Celebrity Apex, the newest ship from the cruise line, is set to debut in April 2020 with a cruise to Spain and Portugal from Southhampton, England. goop and Paltrow aren’t the first in Hollywood to partner with a cruise line for health and wellness themed cruises. Oprah Winfrey and O, the Magazine partnered with Holland America Line in 2018 for a cruise on board Nieuw Statendam.