fbpx

SEARCH

Floats My Boat: The Boaty Weekender Music Cruise
Cruise Magazine
72 views
72 views

Floats My Boat: The Boaty Weekender Music Cruise

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 16, 2020
13 Views
March 16, 2020

Get Creative Recreating Your Cruise Vacation

This weekend, a video of a retired Australian couple made the rounds on social media and cruisers from all over could relate! Norma and Dave from Australia were a couple of happy cruisers until their upcoming sailing was cancelled due to the global health situation. While they were obviously disappointed, they decided to look on the bright side and recreate their scheduled 10-day cruise through the Pacific islands right in their living room! Their daughter Jane decided to post the video on her Twitter page and it took off from there!

Cruising Without the Ship

 

In the video, you can see the pair wearing bathrobes with their feet up sipping wine in front of their television. The picture is a stream of the open ocean, exactly what they’d be looking at from the balcony of their stateroom or from a lounge chair on the lido deck. 

Let’s See Yours! 

If you’re stuck inside practicing social distancing to help prevent further transmission of Coronavirus, then we want to hear about it! Follow @PortholeCruise on Facebook or Twitter and send us your pictures, video or stories about how you’re recreating your cruise! Maybe it’s making your favorite cruise ship drink or having a dip in your bathtub just like the hot tub on board! Get creative and we’ll be sure to share all across our social media!

Let us know your comments!
#########
Spending the Day on Jost Van Dyke
Cruise Tips
479 views
479 views

Spending the Day on Jost Van Dyke

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 9, 2020
48 Hours: Key West
Cruise Magazine
891 views
891 views

48 Hours: Key West

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 9, 2020
Cruise Deal of the Week – March 6, 2020
Cruise Deal of the Week
1038 views
1038 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – March 6, 2020

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 6, 2020
Pandaw’s Pursuit Of Laos
Cruise Magazine
661 views
661 views

Pandaw’s Pursuit Of Laos

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 5, 2020

The Latest

Floats My Boat: The Boaty Weekender Music Cruise
Cruise Magazine
72 views
72 views

Floats My Boat: The Boaty Weekender Music Cruise

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 16, 2020

The long-gone dockyards of the River Clyde built some of the world’s most famous ocean liners, including Queen Mary and the QE2, but cruise ships aren’t spotted…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions