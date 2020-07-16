Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Buying Two HAL Ships

Like most businesses across the world, cruise lines are in an all out effort to reduce their operating costs as their usual income is no longer rolling in. As we reported earlier this month, Carnival Corporation had plans to sell 13 ships either to other cruise lines, or to the scrapyard. We already knew about half of them, but yesterday, Holland America Line confirmed that four ships in their fleet were leaving in the fall for other cruise lines.

We now know that it was Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines who purchased Amsterdam and Rotterdam, while the buyer of Maasdam and Veendam remains a mystery. The addition of the two Holland America Line ships brings Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines fleet to seven ships with the new additions being the largest of them all. The sale will finalize in August 2020.

Doing What’s Best for Holland America Line

With new ships on the way for HAL, company executives decided it was the best time to sell the older ships.

“It’s always difficult to see any ship leave the fleet, especially those that have a long and storied history with our company,” said Stein Kruse, chief executive officer of Holland America Group and Carnival UK. “However, Holland America Line has a bright future ahead that includes recent Pinnacle-Class additions, with a third sister ship next year that will continue to maintain our overall capacity in the marketplace.”

Gus Antorcha, the newly named president of Holland America Line, echoed the sentiment cruisers feel for the ships they sail on.

“I recognize and appreciate the deep affection our guests have toward our company and the ships in our fleet,” said Antorcha. “While streamlined, our diverse fleet continues to offer exceptional options for cruisers looking for a mid-sized ship experience to destinations all around the world. I look forward to carrying on those beloved shipboard offerings while cultivating new ideas to bring to our guests.”

Fred. Olsen Cruise Line Renames New Ships

The new owner didn’t waste any time renaming the ships, with Rotterdam now known as Borealis and Amsterdam now known as Bolette.

Fred. Olsen Jr., chairman of the cruise line, was excited to bring the new ships into their fleet.

“I am delighted to be announcing this news today. We have chosen these vessels as they will fit seamlessly into our existing fleet of small ships, each carrying under 1,500 guests, bringing with them new and larger public areas whilst not compromising on our small ship experience.

“The naming of the vessels is important to us. Bolette and Borealis are both names of ships we have had in years gone by,” he said. “This increase in our capacity demonstrates our confidence in the future. With over 170 years of seafaring history, we have sailed through many difficult periods. With these new additions to the fleet, we will come out of this current situation stronger than ever, ready to deliver the award-winning itineraries that we are famous for.”

What do you think about the new ship names? If you could buy any cruise ship, which one would it be?