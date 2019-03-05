Fort Lauderdale Knows Brunch

The sunny beachside city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is known for being a premier vacation destination thanks to its tropical climate and one of the world’s busiest cruise ports in Port Everglades. Known for being a top vacation destination for people from all over, Fort Lauderdale has embraced one aspect of millennial culture that we can all get behind: brunch. The trendy fusion of breakfast and lunch is served all over town on the weekends, and those visiting shouldn’t miss out on the experience.

When it comes to a great Fort Lauderdale brunch, you need to incorporate all the things that make it great: the food, the drinks, and of course, the location and atmosphere. There are brunch spots to suit all walks of life, but here are some of the most popular places to try the next time you’re in town.

The Foxy Brown

Among the many fantastic seafood restaurants and steakhouses which offer weekend brunch all over Fort Lauderdale, this little gastropub on Broward Boulevard turns brunch from just a meal to a culinary experience. The Foxy Brown has been around since 2012 and is known for a stellar beer and wine menu to accompany brunch fare chock-full of your favorite comfort foods.

Our suggestion? Go for the Sake Mary, a Bloody Mary made with Japanese rice wine rather than vodka. Not that you need coaxing, but there’s an option to add a slice of bacon to the drink as well.

For those with a sweet tooth, the raspberry and white chocolate or the hot cocoa pancakes are a must try, or go with whatever the day’s featured pancake creation happens to be. For those who prefer savory brunch fare, choose from three different Eggs Benedict dishes or embrace your inner millennial with an over easy egg and prosciutto on avocado toast. You won’t leave The Foxy Brown disappointed, or hungry.

Its prime location is minutes from the trendy FATVillage Arts District and modern accommodations like the Hampton Inn Ft. Lauderdale/Downtown Las Olas in the heart of the city.

Milk Money Bar and Kitchen

Early risers love brunch too, right? At Milk Money Bar and Kitchen, the doors open at 7am when a trendy crowd comes for bottomless Bloody Maria’s (tequila) and a menu featuring brunch classics, often with a healthy twist. The tofu scramble is served over a bed of sautéed spinach topped with tomatoes and cucumber, or you can stuff an avocado with chicken cranberry pecan salad enjoyed on a bed of fresh greens, celery, tomatoes, and feta. The avocado toast goes above and beyond normal, with two eggs and feta cheese. Adding bacon is always encouraged.

If you’re not looking to keep up with the diet on your Fort Lauderdale vacation, the Monstrosity Burger is, well, a monstrosity of bacon jam, pepper jack cheese, house braised brisket and a sunny side up egg. If you’re dining with a group, the crispy chicken egg rolls come with a homemade ginger sesame soy sauce and are sure to be a table-pleaser.

Not in the mood for brunch but still need a coffee fix? Milk Money is owned and operated by the Warsaw Coffee Company, so the coffee menu is expansive to say the least.

Big City Tavern

A new homemade donut every day? Crab Cakes Benedict? Banana Nutella French Toast? No, it’s not Heaven, it’s Big City Tavern’s weekend brunch menu and the frosé is flowing! You heard that right, frosé, a frozen wine drink made with rosé wine, strawberry-infused syrup and vodka.

At Big City Tavern, drinks are taken just a seriously as the food, meaning guests can imbibe in unlimited mimosas, bottomless bellinis, endless Bloody Mary’s as well as countless craft beers, wines, and liquor options.

The imported cheese board and truffle Parmesan french fries should be the first things you order for the table before diving into a menu that covers all the bases. Looking for fresh and authentic? The breads, pastas, pastries, desserts and gelatos are all made in-house daily.

Located near popular downtown attractions and hotels on famed Las Olas Boulevard, brunch at Big City Tavern sets your day up for success.

Sun Surf Sand – S3

There’s one brunch restaurant in Fort Lauderdale that embodies everything people love about this oceanside paradise: the sun, the surf, and the sand. S3 at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort is a restaurant just steps from the beach, serving up unique fusions of seafood, steak, and sushi.

An emphasis on small plates between friends and family make the experience intimate and sitting on the patio is a must for those who love a great view. In fact, S3 boasts the closest dining to the ocean anywhere along Fort Lauderdale Beach. Live music and entertainment livens up the atmosphere and creates a fun place to sip specialty cocktails and nibble on something new.

The menu is a fusion of Asian-inspired dishes like Seared Tuna Benedict or Wok-Charred Edamame with some traditional favorites sprinkled in, like homemade doughnuts or huevos rancheros with avocado-pepper salsa. The sushi is the real hit, however, with an emphasis on rolls and sashimi that look as good as they taste.

Point Royal

Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian knows a thing or two about great brunch. He set out to create a unique South Florida experience that elevated a traditional brunch without losing the meal’s casual charm. What he came up with quickly became one of our favorite spots for brunch in all of South Florida.

At his restaurant Point Royal, located inside the Diplomat Beach Resort on Hollywood Beach, the seasonal menu is chic and tropical. For most guests, The Royal Brunch starts when the Bloody Mary cart rolls by the table. The cart is full of sauces, juices, vegetables, and spices for a beverage that’s as fun to create as it is to drink.

The brunch is expansive with carving tables, a raw bar, cheese station, and fresh bread made in house. Specialty dishes include some some delicious cheat day eats like shrimp and grits, fried chicken and eggs just about any way you can imagine. Enjoy sampling from the buffet or order yourself something from the menu, the choice is yours! The best part about brunch at Port Royal? You’re just steps away from gorgeous Hollywood Beach when you’re finished!

Brunch in Fort Lauderdale is all about you and that’s just how it should be when you’re enjoying a vacation in South Florida, especially pre-or post-cruise. Have a favorite brunch spot or go-to dish? Let us know in the comments below!