Florida’s Favorite Micro-cation: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line

Freedom to explore isn’t something we’re taking for granted anymore. After a long few months, travel is finally possible again and cruisers couldn’t be happier. Cruise operators have indicated itineraries will be short to begin with, but that’s no problem for 2-night cruise specialist Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. The line is the only one to sail from Palm Beach County, Florida and their short itineraries to Grand Bahama Island or Nassau have long been one of South Florida’s preferred micro-cations.

As travel restrictions ease across the globe, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced they would be one of the first cruise lines to return to operation with Grand Celebration sailing again on July 25th followed by Grand Classica on October 2nd. Facilitating the return is a comprehensive health and wellness plan of enhanced onboard cleaning and protocol changes which put guest health and safety at the forefront.

If you’re looking for a short getaway, the cruise deals have never been better. If you’re not sure what to get Dad for Father’s Day, the deal right now from Bahamas Paradise is giving cruisers double the free perks, so don’t miss out!

What is a Micro-cation?

Americans are in a unique position this summer where they desperately need to get out of the house, but they also don’t want to go too far from home. Micro-cations are trips limited to just a couple of days, but mimic what you’d get with a traditional getaway. As the travel industry is just getting back on its feet, many are hesitant to book vacations of a week or more. Instead, a micro-cation sailing with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is the perfect way to reach vacation-mode without the stress of planning, booking, and taking a long trip.

There’s a reason Bahamas Paradise was named ‘Best Short Cruise’ during Porthole Cruise Magazine’s 2020 Editor-in-Chief awards. Two days on board Grand Celebration has everything you love about a Caribbean cruise vacation. Thanks to a stop at Grand Bahama Island, you get to experience the sun, sand, and local Bahamian culture that makes the islands so much fun to visit. After months at home, you deserve a weekend on board Grand Celebration with gourmet dining, cocktails by the pool, and relaxing spa visits, don’t you think?

New Health and Safety Measures

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line heard cruisers across the industry voicing their concerns about health and safety so they implemented a comprehensive plan that puts passenger wellbeing above all else.

Guests will notice new health and safety protocols from the moment they reach the terminal in Palm Beach. Each sailing is booked at 40% fewer passengers, increasing the guest-to-space ratio found on board to an industry best. Designated arrival times makes social distancing easier and the process more efficient as guests undergo temperature checks and complete pre-boarding health declarations.

Cleaning protocols for guest accommodations and common areas have been improved through both process and frequency. The cruise line is using highly effective disinfectant products used by our nation’s hospitals as well as heavy-duty alkaline cleaners in bathrooms. All sheets and linens are cleaned and disinfected at sterilizing temperatures by staff required to wear masks.

Common areas like hallways, lounges, and elevators will undergo a two-tier sanitization process, which includes cleansing and fogging using hospital-grade disinfectant. Public areas on board will be sanitized up to ten times per day, including elevators every two hours. Guests will not be required to wear a mask while on board, but proper social distancing will be enforced throughout the cruise.

The Best Value in Cruising

What has always set Bahamas Paradise apart from other cruise lines is the value offered on every cruise. Now, the value is even better as there are extra perks for booking like free wifi, on board spending credits, free drinks, and kids get to cruise for free. It’s one of the most affordable ways to take a family vacation or to getaway with someone special.

One of the best ways to save money on a Bahamas vacation with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is to book one of their popular Cruise & Stay packages which include a 2- or 4-night stay at one of the line’s beach resort partners in Nassau or Grand Bahama Island. Spend a few days with your toes in the sand and a smile on your face when you leave reality behind for a few days of pure bliss. Bonus perks to booking a Cruise & Stay package include 5 free drinks and $25 to spend in onboard credit.

Some of the resort partners include:

Atlantis Paradise Park

Meliá Nassau Beach

SLS Baha Mar

Comfort Suites Paradise Island

Pelian Bay Grand Bahama Island

Grand Lucayan Bahamas

Taino Beach Resort and Clubs

Father’s Day Savings

Not sure what to get Dad this Father’s Day? No problem! Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is offering a deal on an incredible 2-night cruise from Port of Palm Beach so you can show Dad how much he really means. The Sail-Abrate Dad! deal is double what guests usually get for perks and even includes free wifi, so it’s never been a better time to book. Dad has enough ties and golf clubs, get him the gift of a memorable vacation with his family he’ll never forget!

If you’re ready for a vacation but don’t feel comfortable taking a week-long cruise, a micro-cation from Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line might be just what you needed. Get out of the house and onto a beach in the Bahamas and leave all your stresses behind when you book a 2-night cruise or add on a resort stay at a luxury destination in the Bahamas. There’s never been a better time to book with all kinds of deals so take full advantage and we hope to see you on board soon!