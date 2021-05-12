Norwegian Cruise Line has a big announcement this morning! The cruise line is introducing a brand new class of cruise ships for the first time in a decade and the details sound incredible! Prima Class will feature six brand new ships, with the first, Norwegian Prima, coming in the summer of 2022.

Norwegian Cruise Line President & CEO Harry Sommer joined Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine founder and Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff to discuss the new class of ships and what will set Norwegian Prima apart from the rest. Check out the whole interview below!

About Norwegian Prima

The first Prima Class ship will be 965 feet long, 142,500 gross tons and able to accommodate 3,215 guests at double occupancy. The ship is currently in production in Marghera, Italy at the yard of Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita, known commonly as “Peeta,” will make the hull art which for the first time will extend to the forward superstructure of the ship.

“Despite not having sailed in more than a year, we never stopped working and innovating, we never once pressed pause,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “In fact, we doubled down on our brand investment in order to deliver unforgettable guest experiences that go well beyond expectations. Not only will we begin cruising this July, we’re so proud and so incredibly happy to announce the start of an exciting new chapter as we introduce the Prima Class and the first ship in a line of unrivaled vessels with Norwegian Prima.”

More Open Space

One of the most important design details of the new class of ships is more open space for guests to enjoy. Norwegian Prima will offer the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship in the contemporary and premium cruise category. The ship will feature the largest variety of suite categories available at sea with 13 suite categories as well as the largest three-bedroom suites of any new cruise ship and the Brand’s largest-ever inside, oceanview and balcony staterooms, including the Brand’s largest-ever bathrooms and showers for standard stateroom categories.

“We innovated with purpose and created Norwegian Prima to push the boundaries of conventional cruising, offering our guests more wide-open spaces, thoughtful art and design and world-class service which places our guests at the heart of it all,” said Sommer.

Norwegian Prima will also offer the most outdoor deck space of any new cruise ship including more total pool deck space than any other ship in NCL’s fleet as well as multiple infinity pools and vast outdoor walkways allowing guests to take in the sea, the ocean breeze and a variety of elevated experiences.

“We are very honored to partner with Norwegian Cruise Line for the development of its next class of ships,” said Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri. “Norwegian Prima marks the beginning of our collaboration, which will see the delivery of six next-generation vessels that are designed to take guest experiences to a new level focusing on elevated, spacious and thoughtful design. As we emerge from this global crisis, this announcement marks a strong sign of hope for the cruise sector and is a testament to Fincantieri’s global leadership role in the industry.”

A number of designers collaborated with Norwegian Cruise Line on the project including Italian designer Piero Lissoni and architectural firms Rockwell Group, SMC Design, Tillberg Design of Sweden, YSA DESIGN and Miami-based Studio Dado.

“The name ‘Prima,’ which means “first” in Italian, is a natural fit that ties into our legacy of firsts in the industry and a fitting tribute to our new Italian shipbuilding partners at Fincantieri,” said Sommer. “An exemplary representation of our brand evolution, bringing together our ‘Guest First’ philosophy and our spirit of innovation, Norwegian Prima personifies everything our guests love about NCL and raises the bar. This brand-new class of ships is truly designed to put our guests first.”

The Elevated Haven By Norwegian

The Haven by Norwegian on Norwegian Prima has been improved to become the most exclusive and centralized suite complex ever made by the cruise line. The ultra-premium keycard-only access ship-within-a-ship concept offers guests with private amenities, dedicated services and the most luxurious accommodations anywhere on the ship. Unlike the previous Breakaway-Plus class ships, NCL relocated all 107 Haven suites to the rear of the ship with private elevators exclusively reserved for Haven guests.

The Haven Courtyard on Norwegian Prima is now the Haven Sundeck with a new infinity pool overlooking the ship’s wake and a new outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room. All public areas and suites in The Haven were designed by Piero Lissoni, one of Italy’s top designers.

NCL also updated The Waterfront through doubling the space and adding a greater variety of experiences and dining options than ever before with the new Ocean Boulevard. Located on deck eight, Ocean Boulevard at 44,000 square feet long, wraps around the entire deck, allowing guests to walk around the entire ship and experience amazing ocean views while having the choice to partake in numerous crafted day-to-day outdoor activities.

Indulge Food Hall

NCL also introduced the cruise line’s first-ever upscale open-air marketplace they’re calling Indulge Food Hall. Created to elevate the guest-sensory experience on Norwegian Prima, Indulge Food Hall offers visitors diverse menu items from a variety of culinary venues as well as a mix of indoor and outdoor seating. Eateries include Q Texas Smokehouse, Coco’s, Starbucks, Seaside Rotisserie, Nudls, The Latin Quarter, Tapas Food Truck, Garden Kitchen, Just Desserts and Just Ice Cream.

Ocean Boulevard will also feature three additional indoor and outdoor dining venues including Onda By Scarpetta, Los Lobos and The Local Bar & Grill.

Ocean Boulevard will also feature The Concourse, an outdoor sculpture garden with six installations designed by Alexander Krivosheiw featuring immersive art inspired by ancient mythology and contemporary abstract forms. There’s also Infinity Beach, two infinity pools located on each side of the ship and close to the ocean surface so guests get a great view while they swim.

Norwegian Prima will debut in Northern Europe in the summer of 2022 before heading across the Atlantic for Bahamas and Caribbean sailings from various Florida ports. The cruise line also has plans for the new ship to sail from New York City to Bermuda in the Spring of 2023.

