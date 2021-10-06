Explora Journeys Begins Construction on Second Ship

Click on the icons below to share this post









It wasn’t long ago we heard the news that MSC Cruises was launching a new luxury cruise brand called Explora Journeys and now we have new details about the line’s second ship slated for Spring 2024. The steel cutting ceremony for EXPLORA II took place at the Fincantieri shipyard near Naples, Italy today with Executive Chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division Pierfrancesco Vago and Explora Journeys CEO Michael Ungerer in attendance.

The second ship from Explora Journeys will be similar in design to the first with two more scheduled for 2025 and 2026. All four will be built by Fincantieri.

The start of Explora Journeys’ second ship signals our firm commitment to our tourism partners for the coming-to-market of our new luxury brand with a significant financial investment in a fleet of innovative, elegant ships, that will bring together our vision and purpose to create an ocean state of mind like no other said Vago. “Given our belief in this brand to create a new category in luxury, lifestyle travel, we will continue to invest in its expansion to attract the growing number and aspirations of the next generation of discerning luxury travelers.”

Explora Journeys CEO Michael Ungerer noted that the brand was already making a name for itself among travel professionals long before setting sail.

“We are greatly encouraged by the tremendous enthusiasm and support we have received so far from the travel advisor community who have placed their trust in Explora Journeys since our launch in June and for their overwhelming response to our exclusive `By Appointment’ service and innovative commercial terms, he said. “Explora Journeys has also been awarded ‘preferred’ status with a number of leading travel agency groups, an honor not normally bestowed on a brand prior to its coming into service, that demonstrates an unprecedented recognition from the luxury travel industry and which reinforces our commitment to, and confidence in, our robust B2B2C strategy.”

“By Appointment” Service

One of the most unique details about the new cruise line is their “by appointment” initiative where travel advisors can set up an appointment with a customer experience rep for a waitlist on a specific suite for one or more of the eight inaugural journeys during the first year of sailing. The goal is to make things easier on both travel agents and guests.