I am from Florida, a state blessed with white sandy beaches although plagued with inconsistent and choppy surf. I was eager to zip on over to Guanacaste, Costa Rica, again for a 5-day surfcation. It’s a magical place where there is always swell and the winds are always right.

So what is a “surfcation”?

Well, it typically consists of waking up at 5:30 a.m. every day, getting your bikini on, and paddling out to the line-up at the crack of dawn. Saltwater, zinc oxide sunscreen, acai bowls, and sipping on the local cerveza pretty much sum it up. It is easy to have tunnel vision when your only focus is on the pursuit of waves.

Costa Rica: More than a Surfing Destination

I had the great fortune of meeting Marco Mora, owner and founder of Travelia, one of the largest tour operators in Costa Rica that specializes in creating unforgettable tours and experiences for the cruise industry. He has been in the tourism industry for decades and is extremely passionate about his craft, which is the art of crafting unforgettable experiences. I couldn’t have asked for a better guide to help open my eyes to the natural wonders of Costa Rica.

Marco is a master planner. Let’s face it, when you operate shore excursions for the largest cruise lines that have thousands of passengers on board each week, you have to be impeccable at timing and logistics. Our day was jam-packed with adventure, yet at the same time organized to perfection. We arrived at the beautiful Rincón de la Vieja National Park where Marco crafted an itinerary that included horseback riding, swimming at the base of a majestic waterfall, the tastiest Costa Rican buffet you can ever imagine, dipping in hot springs, and a mud bath. Needless to say, this was my favorite day of the trip, and the company was fantastic too.

As we rode on horseback, Marco had so much incredible….

By Carolina Panoff



Photo: Ingram Image