REPORT: Europe to Reopen, But Not For Americans

According to a breaking news report from the New York Times this afternoon, Americans could be barred from entering European Union countries as they begin to reopen due to rising infection rates in several major states. NY Times journalist Matina Stevis-Gridneff reported that along with the United States, other countries on the “not allowed” list include Russia and Brazil.

The source for the reporting was a preliminary draft list of barred countries obtained by the newspaper. The final list of proposed banned countries will be presented before the E.U. and its 27 member countries on July 1.

Impact for American Travelers

Europe is a popular summertime destination for American travelers and as of now, the continent has done well curbing COVID-19 infection rates. Per the New York Times reporting, new cases in the E.U. over the past two weeks average 16 positive tests per 100,000 people. In America, that number is currently 107 per 100,000 people. Brazil is faring the worst, with 190 new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is not meant to be permanent, however. A revision process would take place every two weeks to determine if any countries have made enough progress lowering infection rates. Still, Americans who have a European river cruise scheduled for later this summer are in jeopardy of missing out on their vacation.

River cruise lines across Europe are gearing up for a return with a focus on safe and healthy cruising. Many are instituting COVID-19 procedures like social distancing on board and enhanced cleaning procedures to help keep guests safe. A successful return to river cruising would bode well for the industry as a whole. Ocean ships could build on that positivity and lift an industry that sorely needs a boost.

