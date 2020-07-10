Enchanted Princess Completes Sea Trials

We’re another step closer to sailing on board the newest ship from Princess Cruises! Enchanted Princess successfully completed her sea trials off the coast of Italy. The ship was built by the Fincantieri shipyard where it will return for fine tuning and final touches before being delivered to the cruise line.

About Enchanted Princess

Enchanted Princess will be the fifth ship in Princess Cruises’ line of Royal-class ships, joining Royal Princess, Regal Princess, Majestic Princess, and Sky Princess. Enchanted Princess will accomodate 3,660 passengers and 1,346 crew.

From the Princess Cruises website about the ship:

The fifth in line of our Royal-class ships, shares all of their spectacular style and luxury, and introduces new attractions all her own. Get ready for exquisite, one-of-a-kind dining experiences. The most pools and whirlpool hot tubs ever. World-class entertainment venues hosting dazzling performances. As well as the breathtaking new Sky Suite, with expansive views from our largest balcony at sea.

One of the most highly-anticipated features of the ship are the Sky Suites which sleep up to five guests and include a 270-degree panorama view and 1,000 square foot balcony. That’s the largest balcony for any stateroom at sea!

One of the more technologically-friendly cruise lines, Enchanted Princess features Princess’ handy OceanMedallion, which makes everything from embarkation to ordering a drink way easier. The OceanMedallion pairs with a personal concierge called the Ocean Compass, which is a digital experience portal available online, on smart devices, on kiosks in homeports, on stateroom TVs, on interactive surfaces located throughout the cruise ship, and on devices carried by all guest service hosts.

