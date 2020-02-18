Amidst the glittering skyscrapers of modern Cartagena sits a place where time seems to have stopped entirely. Old Town’s colonial buildings and cobblestoned streets drip with the character of a time long ago when conquistadors made the city a powerhouse of economics and trade in South America. What made the city wealthy at the time was an abundance of natural resources, but none as valuable as the one found deep in the mountains East of the city: the Colombian Emerald. Prized for years, the emerald is found in a wide variety of jewelry and is one of the most popular souvenirs brought back from the city. Did you know you can even make your own Emerald Jewelry in Cartagena at Caribe Jewelry? Check it out!

Emerald Jewelry in Cartagena

These stunning gemstones, found in every shade of green, are found in Colombian jewelry and many tourists coming to Cartagena from cruise ships are struck by the beauty and craftsmanship of Colombian emerald jewelers. Caribe Jewelry, one of the top names in Colombian emeralds, is one place where those new to Cartagena and emeralds can learn more about these beautiful stones.

One of the most popular events hosted at Caribe Jewelry is their emerald jewelry making class where visitors can fashion their own rings, earrings, pendants and bracelets out of 100% real Colombian emeralds and sterling silver wire. The 3-hour class is perfect for a shore excursion activity and guests can choose morning or afternoon sessions.

Skilled jewelry makers guide you through the process and help you create something beautiful to take home with you. Each guest can take one of their creations with them included in the cost of the class, or take home all your jewelry for just the cost of the materials.

Colombian Emerald Museum

Before or after your Colombian Emerald jewelry making class, make sure you don’t miss Caribe Jewelry’s Emerald Museum where you can learn more about what makes these unique gemstones so highly prized. For example, did you know that emeralds are actually another type of stone called beryl. While beryl comes in a variety of colors, it’s the green version which we call emeralds. At the Caribe Jewelry museum, the beryl on display is intended to teach visitors how to differentiate between different varieties of the stone and what makes one more valuable than the other.

An expert gemologist guides you through the museum where on display are emeralds of all shapes and sizes. See what a raw emerald looks like before it’s removed from the surrounding rock and taken to be shaped and polished by some of Colombia’s most skilled gem cutters.

Emeralds can be incorporated into any kind of jewelry and the most common include rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces. They make excellent gifts for those back home who deserve something much more special than just a t-shirt! Buying emerald jewelry in Cartagena directly from the source can save you a ton of money over purchasing them from dealers in the United States or elsewhere across the world. Make sure you stop by the next time you cruise to Cartagena!