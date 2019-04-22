SEARCH

For Shore: Animal Encounter Shore Excursions
Cruise Magazine
67 views
67 views

For Shore: Animal Encounter Shore Excursions

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 22, 2019
72 Views
April 22, 2019

Captain Minnie Mouse Inspires Tomorrow’s Female Leaders on Disney Cruise Line

Captain Minnie Mouse is delighting children aboard all Disney Cruise Line ships, spreading the message of exploring new horizons as part of a collection of new initiatives aiming to inspire the next generation of female leaders in the maritime industry. The debut of Captain Minnie Mouse, plus new youth programs and the funding of scholarships, are designed to empower girls and young women to pursue careers in the cruise industry and chart a course for success. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

Family-friendly Disney Cruise Line has launched a new program aimed squarely at little girls and young women who dream of a life at sea. The collection of new iniatives – which include maritime scholarships, exclusive merchandise, and onboard programs with Captain Minnie Mouse – hopes to inspire a new generation of female captains and shipboard leaders.

“Our Disney characters have a unique ability to inspire and connect with children, and we know Captain Minnie will encourage young girls around the world to consider a career in the maritime industry,” says Jeff Vahle, president of Disney Cruise Line.

RELATED: Windstar Cruises Names Its First Female — and First Black — Captain

Captain Minnie Mouse will make her debut aboard Disney Cruise Line ships later this year, wearing a bold red uniform jacket and crisp white trousers or skirt. She’ll lead youth activities based around STEM problem solving in the Oceaneer Lab.

The new “can do” captain will also appear on shore, visiting children in homeports and ports of call accompanied by real-life female Disney Cruise Line officers or crew members. They’ll showcase their roles in the maritime industry and raise awareness about career choices for women aboard cruise ships.

As part of the same initiative, this year, Disney Cruise Line will sponsor four scholarships for female cadets at the LJM Maritime Academy in The Bahamas, training future ship captains and shipboard leaders. The scholarships cover two years of study at the academy and one year of service aboard one of Disney’s four ships.

“We’re exciting to work with LJM Maritime Academy to offer scholarships for young women who are pursuing their passions and following their dreams in our industry,” says Vahle.

Guests on Disney ships will be able to celebrate the excitement of Captain Minnie Mouse’s arrival with a special line of merchandise, including nautical apparel, gifts with the tagline, “You Can Call Me Captain,” and a new Pandora charm exclusively available on board.

 

By Graham Beaton

###############
Something for Everyone at Tortola Pier Park
Cruise Shopping
29989 views
29989 views

Something for Everyone at Tortola Pier Park

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 12, 2019
Cruise Ship Friendship
Featured
944 views1
944 views1

Cruise Ship Friendship

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 11, 2019
The 5 Best Port Cities on the Gold Coast
Destinations
1401 views
1401 views

The 5 Best Port Cities on the Gold Coast

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 8, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week – April 5, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
695 views
695 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – April 5, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 5, 2019

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

The Latest

For Shore: Animal Encounter Shore Excursions
Cruise Magazine
67 views
67 views

For Shore: Animal Encounter Shore Excursions

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 22, 2019

There's nothing like a shore excursion to really make your cruise memories magical: Taking in the scenery, enjoying the regional cuisine, and, of course, meeting the locals…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions