There’s really only one way to describe the Greek islands: picture-perfect.

From the immaculate white-washed homes to the crystal-clear water lapping the many sand beaches, these islands have developed a vivid allure that’s put them at the very top of destination bucket lists all over the world.

When it comes to exploring famous islands like Mykonos and Santorini or the smaller ones like Kavala and Thessaloniki, there’s no better way to do it than on a cruise vacation… particularly on a cruise line where the destinations are front and center. On Azamara, cruising the Greek islands is a delightful mix of blissful relaxation and enriching exploration. Despite the uncertainty with travel these days, Azamara is back and more ready than ever to provide high-quality cruise vacations in a safe and fun atmosphere.

What exactly does a Greek Islands cruise from Azamara look like? Let’s find out!

Azamara’s 2022 Greek Island Cruises



It’s true that all cruises are not created equal. No offense to a spin around the Caribbean, but the history, culture and beauty of Greece’s famous islands make it a premier destination for a cruise vacation. Whether you’re looking to stroll through the Terrace of the Lions on ancient Delos, cook with a local on the Cretan countryside, or stay late enough to experience the sun set in Oia, Santorini, Azamara curates luxury cruise vacations with something for everyone.

Azamara’s focus on what they call Destination Immersion® experiences allows for a truly unique cruise vacation experience

What’s the point of visiting someplace new if you’re not going to really dive deep into the experience? Azamara’s focus on what they call Destination Immersion experiences allows for a truly unique cruise vacation experience where guests surround themselves with the culture, the food, and the landmarks of each port of call. Rather than spend all day aboard the ship, Azamara curates late night and overnight shore excursions that enhance guests’ appreciation for the region.

Discover Santorini

In Santorini, for example, guests can visit the village of Oia, perhaps the most picturesque in all the Greek Islands, and learn more about the history of the supervolcano lying just below the caldera. The Traditional Tastes of Santorini excursion brings guests to a traditional distillery and vineyard which began operating long before the island became a coveted stop for curious travelers. Santorini is one of the most popular late-night stays as the sunsets over the caldera are some of the best in the world and add to the island’s already immense charm.

Those with an appreciation for history will love the excursion to the ancient city of Akrotiri. Much like Pompeii in Italy, Akrotiri was buried under heaps of ash and rock during the Minoan eruption more than 3,600 years ago. Archaeologists began excavating the city a few decades ago and they’ve uncovered what was once one of the most advanced civilizations in the world. What stands out are the frescos still intact after thousands of years. The wall art and artifacts found in the rubble show the vibrant daily life of a civilized, refined Minoan society before their unfortunate demise.

Cruising to Mykonos

Called the “Island of the Winds”, Mykonos is celebrated as the gem of the Cyclades thanks to spectacular scenery, vibrant nightlife, and some of the best cuisine you’ll find in the region. Nothing highlights the flavors of Mykonos better than Azamara’s Culinary Walk shore excursion. Guests spend the day sampling Greek favorites like souvlaki, moussaka, baklava, and dolmadakia at five distinct eateries while walking the winding streets of Old Town Mykonos.

No cruise to Mykonos is complete without visiting the neighboring island of Delos, perhaps the most important island of all in ancient Greek mythology. The legendary birthplace of the gods Apollo and Artemis, Delos is now an archaeological site which has revealed the island’s ancient history as a major economic and spiritual center. Azamara guests arrive on Delos via ferry, and get to walk through landmarks like the Terrace of the Lions and the Temple of the Delians.

What Sets Azamara Cruises Apart from the Rest?

What other vacation offers the chance to visit a handful of Greece’s most incredible islands all while enjoying top-quality accommodations and cuisine? Only a cruise vacation! When it comes to cruise operators, Azamara is in a league of its own, thanks to their immersive approach and attention to detail.

Guests come for the destination, but they return for the crew

It’s the little things that stand out when you cruise with Azamara. You enter your stateroom for the first time and find fresh flowers. You return from shore excursions to find ice water and cold towels waiting for you. Touches like these highlight Azamara’s professionalism and experience offering unique cruise vacations that go above and beyond expectations. Guests come for the destination, but they return for the cruse.

Part of the reason Azamara can curate such specific experiences is the size of their ships. All four ships in Azamara’s fleet hold 700 passengers. Small-ship cruising means being able to visit off-the-beaten path ports, and a higher staff-to-guest ratio means impeccable service tailored to the needs of each guest on board. The ratio is even better considering Azamara made the decision to cap the number of guests at 50 percent capacity until the COVID-19 pandemic is fully in the rearview.

Along with a reduced capacity, the cruise line has enhanced their sanitation and cleaning protocols and instituted an Explore Well at Sea program which outlines the changes on board — the most notable being that all guests must be fully vaccinated to sail with Azamara and every guest is given a PCR test prior to embarkation.

Azamara Onward is Almost Here

If a cruise to Greece is on your bucket list, there’s no better time to go; the newest ship in the Azamara fleet is scheduled for a number of cruises in the region in 2022. Azamara Onward is scheduled to set sail under the Azamara brand for the first time in the spring. Half the itineraries scheduled for Azamara Quest are country-intensive, with plenty of excursions offering full immersion into Greek life both now and in ancient times. The cruise line is adjusting some of their experiences for COVID-19, namely pausing their AzAmazing Evenings on shore and holding Destination Celebrations on board. These celebrations bring the culture and traditions of each place to the guests through an evening of local cuisine, music and performances.

The world is full of hidden gems and the Greek islands are among the brightest. Of all the lines offering cruises to the region, Azamara stands out thanks to its dedication to immersive experience and a commitment to detail throughout the trip. Whether you’re looking to explore Greece, Italy, Spain, or anywhere else in Europe, there’s an Azamara itinerary coming in 2022 with your name on it!

This post was sponsored by Azamara